President Joe Biden prepares for landmark first state dinner with Emmanuel Macron - see the impressive menu This is the first state dinner the White House hosts since 2019

It has been quite the momentous few weeks for President Joe Biden, who not only became the first octogenarian to hold office in the U.S. with his birthday on 20 November, but also hosted the 19th ever wedding at the White House the day prior.

MORE: GMA viewers notice big change as Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos miss show

His granddaughter Naomi Biden's nuptials to Peter Neal marked the first White House wedding since Barack Obama's photographer Pete Souza's in 2013, and the first of any first grandchild.

Now the momentous events – and firsts – for Mr. Biden keep on coming, as he is set to host his very first State Dinner on Thursday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Biden surprises VP Kamala Harris for her birthday

MORE: Simone Biles surprises fans with exciting baby news: 'I'm so proud'

Set to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron as the guest of honor, the White House has planned a red-white-and-blue themed dinner.

Dr. Jill Biden along with the White House staff coordinated the theme for the dinner as well as the entertainment and food other guests will enjoy, all meant to symbolize the longtime allyship between France and the United States.

A photo shared by Reuters reveals the impressive menu curated for the dinner, and guests will first enjoy a butter-poached Maine lobster with American Osetra caviar, delicata squash raviolo, and tarragon sauce.

The two Presidents also held a press conference on Thursday

It will be followed by Calotte of Beef with a shallot marmalade, butter potatoes – triple cooked! – as well as sunchokes and creamed watercress.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's reason for absence revealed in bedridden photo as she misses annual tree lighting

MORE: Zara Tindall embraces the Australian sunshine in figure-skimming linen dress

After appetizers and entrées, guests will be served American artisanal cheeses as well as an orange chiffon cake with roasted pears, a citrus sauce, and crème fraîche ice cream.

The first lady hosted a preview of the state dinner with Executive Chef Cris Comerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison

"The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags, red white and blue, and our common values, liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship," the President said, adding that: "These form the bedrock upon which our enduring friendship was built."

Per the Associated Press: "The glitzy, black-tie dinner party will be held in a heated pavilion on the South Lawn with an expected 300 or so guests. They will be seated at a mix of square and rectangular tables, covered with dark blue silk cloths and decorated with red candles and arrangements of red, white and blue flowers, including roses and irises, the official flower of France."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.