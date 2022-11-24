Mrs Hinch's Insta-famous CRIMPiT toaster is in the Amazon sale - but hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you haven't yet witnessed the mass excitement that is the CRIMPiT, let us enlighten you. This genius little toastie maker is a total game changer when it comes to whipping up a lunchtime delight.

As a nation, we eat 12 billion sandwiches every year according to figures released on National Sandwich Day. The CRIMPiT is a simple, yet genius contraption that is sure to level up your sandwich game for good. Not convinced? Mrs Hinch is a huge fan of her portable toastie maker, as are the hundreds of thousands of people on TikTok who caused the CRIMPiT to sell out earlier this year.

WATCH: Make a mouthwatering, low-calorie pizza pocket with CRIMPiT

So how does it work? To make a deceptively healthy lunchtime treat, you'll need a packet of bread thins (We prefer Warbuton's, but any will do.)

Place your thin into the CRIMPiT, stuff with your desired fillings, close the lid and CRIMP! The resulting parcel can be popped into a toaster or it’s ideal for use under the grill, in an air fryer or for dry fry in a pan.

Get creative with your toastie fillings

The best part? You can fill your CRIMPiT with whatever your heart desires, from mozzarella and tomato to chorizo and cheddar, nutella and banana and more - now that certainly beats a meal deal.

The CRIMPiT has just landed in Amazon's Black Friday 2022 sale, and is available for 13% off. You'll need to be quick though, the handy little device has been sold out for weeks.

CRIMPiT, was £13, now £11.25, Amazon

As a nation of sandwich and toastie lovers, we predict it won't be in stock for long. One five star review on Amazon reads: "I made my first one today, just basic cheese and ham and it was SO GOOD! I'm doing a pizza one tomorrow - pizza topping, mozzarella and pepperoni. So excited for it."

"Safe to say this is the best gadget I’ve ever bought!" wrote another happy shopper. "I use it everyday for work as I can’t stand cold bread. I don’t have to worry about the contents sliding out as the seal is perfect! I now enjoy taking sandwiches to work, eat healthier and save money....Thank you CRMIPiT"

