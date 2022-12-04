Prince William & Princess Kate's £3,300 'secret' Heathrow suite revealed Fine dining at Terminal 5 for the Prince and Princess of Wales!

The Prince and Princess of Wales have just returned from their latest royal tour, surprising royal fans with a series of engagements in Boston before making a poignant appearance to announce the Earthshot Prize winners on Friday evening.

The trip marks the couple's first time in America in eight years, but that's not to say they aren't well accustomed to jet-setting across the globe on royal tours, engagements and even family holidays. And to avoid the pre-flight airport chaos, did you know the royals have access to a private, luxurious Windsor Suite at Heathrow airport?

Ideal for royals, world leaders and A-list celebrities alike, Prince William and Princess Kate are treated to chauffeur service, private luxury suite, Michelin-star menus and even unlimited Champagne when they fly from England's busiest airport. No such thing as a grab-and-go sandwich from Pret for these royals!

What's on the menu at Heathrow's Windsor Suite?

HELLO! looked into the exquisite culinary delights of Heathrow's Windsor Suite, which is crafted by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and served to guests by a personal butler.

Atherton's menu features "light and seasonal" British produce, ranging from light snacks to more indulgent options.

Instagram photos from real-life passengers show an array of sweet treats likely to be popular with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While one photo reveals decadent pastries filled with pistachio and drizzled in honey, other pictures show chocolate fondue served with marshmallows, shortbread and fresh strawberries.

The royals can order as much as they like from the VIP menu

More posts from the Terminal 5 secret spot feature decadent dishes fit for the King, including BBQ pulled chicken with celeriac slaw, spiced sea bream with warm chickpea and samphire salad, confit tomatoes, charred aubergine puree and saffron aioli and steamed seabass with bergamot marmalade and pickled fennel.

Priya Malhotra, head of Heathrow VIP, previously told Business Insider: "You can order from the menu as much as you want.

"You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom [Perignon Champagne] - please do so, but I might be grumpy"

A pass to the Windsor Suite gives guests access to unlimited Champagne

Kate and William's culinary luxury doesn't stop when they leave the lounge, as British Airways fine dining menu for first-class passengers is a feast for the eyes.

Previous seasonal menus have included oak-smoked Gressingham duck, Italian burrata with summer truffle and lobster tortelloni with clam and sweetcorn chowder.

At over £3,000 for a two-hour service, dining at the royal-approved Windsor Suite is a steep affair, though not off-limits to the general public. Anyone willing to splash the cash for this luxury VIP service is welcome to - you just have to be a first or business class passenger! We'll stick to the Pret sandwich for now...

