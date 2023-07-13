Why Prince William and Kate Middleton haven't officially begun their summer holidays

Even though their children are now officially on their summer holidays with the end of term, the Prince and Princess of Wales have not yet started taking their annual summer break.

Prince William has been hard at work this week with the heir to the throne visiting Wistman's Wood on Dartmoor, an ancient woodland on Duchy of Cornwall land. William gained ownership of the estates following his father's accession to the throne following the passing of the Queen last year. The father-of-three shared some stunning snaps and video of the scenery on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account, and the future King looked right at home.

"Wonderful Wistman's Wood. A truly beautiful natural space on the Duchy of Cornwall estate which everyone can enjoy," the caption read. "Over the next 20 years, the Duchy will be regenerating this ancient woodland by doubling its size, providing a home for some rare species and encouraging nature to thrive."

The Prince was in Cornwall on Monday as he surprised residents when he opened a new restaurant and atrium at the Duchy of Cornwall's nursery near Lostwithiel. The Orangery has been built as part of a nine-month extension project and will serve a seasonal menu with fresh produce from the gardens.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William was in Dartmoor this week

The couple are also likely putting their holiday plans on hold until Wimbledon has concluded. The Prince and Princess typically attend the finals, and also present trophies to the winners.

It's not yet known what the Waleses will do on their annual summer break, but they are likely to pay a visit to Balmoral, where the late Queen passed away. The monarch would usually spend several weeks in her Scottish residence, travelling up in July, and would host members of the family during her stay there.

© Getty The Royal Family typically spend time at Balmoral during the summer break

However, their trip to Balmoral would come during the latter part of the summer break, as the official website for the residence has confirmed that it will remain open to the public for an additional two weeks.

William has a deep bond with Scotland, the source of happy memories for him, having met his future wife while studying at the University of St Andrews. In an address in 2021, William said: "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

© Getty The Prince and Princess are expected to head to the Wimbledon finals

"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."