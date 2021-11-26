Harper Beckham is selling cakes for £30 – and they're unbelievable The youngest Beckham proudly unveiled her handiwork

Harper Beckham is quite the little chef! The youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham proudly unveiled her baking skills on Thursday during a charity bake sale to raise money for a dog shelter.

Mum Victoria showed off Harper's incredible handiwork as she filmed her little girl standing alongside all her culinary creations set up on big tables outside, which included four trays of vegan brownies and endless mounds of cupcakes with vanilla, carmel and chocolate coloured icing. The 10-year-old was also responsible for making two "fabulous BIG cakes", which the entrepreneurial youngster was selling at £30 a pop.

The "big cakes" included a cream confection with 3D pooch faces all over it, and a purple marble effect creation that wouldn't have looked out of place in a professional bakery.

The Spice Girls star explained to her Instagram followers: "Charity bake sale for Filozoikos Dog Rescue! Proud of you Harper!" As she panned the camera over the tables of goodies, she added: "Made by Harper! (With a little help from the rest of the Beckham family)".

Harper organised a charity bake sale for dogs in need

Harper's handiwork went down a storm with dad David, who couldn't resist sneaking a bite of a cupcake when he thought his daughter wasn't looking. Victoria joked: "@davidbeckham eating more than he's selling. Think of the dogs David!"

The youngster is a keen cook and regularly showcases her efforts on her parents' social media accounts. Earlier in the day, doting dad David – who also raises sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz with fashionista VB – was seen teaching his youngest child the perfect method to boil an egg for breakfast.

Mum Victoria Beckham was so proud

Meanwhile, Victoria likes to ensure her children eat a balanced diet. She previously shared a recipe for a cereal she makes for her kids, called Cacao Crunch, which includes oats, almonds, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup.

"The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned a video showing her making the cereal.

