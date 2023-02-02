Victoria Beckham thrills daughter Harper as she ditches strict diet of 25 years Brooklyn Beckham inspired his mum

David Beckham revealed his wife has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years, so fans were surprised when Victoria Beckham revealed she was deviating from her meal plan on Thursday.

Speaking about VB's dinner of choice, David said: "Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there," however the former Spice Girl was motivated to switch up her meal by her son Brooklyn – and nobody was happier than her 10-year-old daughter Harper Beckham.

Reposting a video of Brooklyn whipping up a steak soup, Victoria wrote: "Harper is excited for me to attempt this tomorrow for dinner!"

Brooklyn called the soup "one of his favourite dishes," and chatted to fans in the comments section of his post. When asked why he'd omitted onions from the soup, he wrote: "No onions because my wife isn't a fan," before adding: "Yes I washed everything."

Victoria Beckham was excited to try Brooklyn's recipe

Victoria has supported Brooklyn's cooking endeavours in the past too. In early January 2023, the budding chef shared a video on his Instagram that caused a serious divide in opinion.

The 23-year-old star was joined by LA-based chef Kevin Lee in his cooking video, which saw the duo whipping up a decadent roast beef dish. "Sunday roast, but we're making it Michelin," said the star, before dousing a large Dry-Aged rack of beef with butter, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper.

Harper Beckham was excited to try a new recipe

Brooklyn and Kevin proceeded to whip up some seriously crispy roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and caramelised carrots to accompany the prized cut of beef, but the meal caused quite a stir amongst several viewers, who were stunned at how rare the beef was once it had been sliced and served.

"That looks very raw…" commented a concerned fan, while another agreed: "It looks like it's been cooked to a vampire’s specification." Several others added vomit emojis in disgust.

Responding to comments that Brooklyn had undercooked the beef joint, Victoria swiftly responded: "It's rare people, not raw," adding a laughing emoji.

