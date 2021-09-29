Sophie Hamilton
Victoria Beckham has shared a bizarre food mystery with fans concerning a loaf of bread – was daughter Harper or a mouse to blame?
Victoria Beckham has shared the funniest photo with her Instagram fans, and we're sure many of you will relate.
The star posted a snap of a loaf of bread – freshly made by the looks of it – but there was one small problem…
A huge chunk was missing from the middle of the loaf, leading the mum-of-four to ponder: "Either we have mice… OR…Harper Seven likes dough."
The Beckham bread mystery
What do you think, HELLO! readers… Does it look like a mouse has enjoyed the bread or could Harper have grabbed a chunk of dough on a sneaky snack mission?
We know kids and we're betting it was the second option! That soft bread in the middle of the loaf is just too tempting.
Ten-year-old Harper is taking after her father David Beckham in the kitchen, often helping out her parents with the cooking.
Only recently, Victoria posted a photo of Harper preparing her own pear to eat before she headed off to school. The fashion designer wrote: "Back to school for Harper Seven!Not sure who is feeling it the most. It’s been an amazing summer! I love you @davidbeckham x."
Victoria with daughter Harper
And back in 2020, Harper cooked an entire meal for her mum!
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared a video of her supper, writing: "Mummy is home!!! And Harper has cooked a surprise dinner!!!" In the clip, Harper, age eight, can be heard saying: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli."
In September 2019, Harper wowed us by making her famous mum and dad a delicious-looking breakfast in bed.
Victoria posted a snap of a colourful fruit bowl from her bed, packed with berries and a decorative sprig of mint, along with the caption: "Breakfast in bed for mummy and daddy. We love you, Harper Seven X."
