Victoria Beckham reveals weird food problem at home – see photo The former Spice Girl old fans of the mystery

Victoria Beckham has shared the funniest photo with her Instagram fans, and we're sure many of you will relate.

The star posted a snap of a loaf of bread – freshly made by the looks of it – but there was one small problem…

MORE: Chocolate and raspberry ripple cheesecake brownie recipe from the GBBO team

A huge chunk was missing from the middle of the loaf, leading the mum-of-four to ponder: "Either we have mice… OR…Harper Seven likes dough."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Beckham girls on a night out

The Beckham bread mystery

What do you think, HELLO! readers… Does it look like a mouse has enjoyed the bread or could Harper have grabbed a chunk of dough on a sneaky snack mission?

We know kids and we're betting it was the second option! That soft bread in the middle of the loaf is just too tempting.

LOOK: 4 celebrity soup recipes perfect for autumn lunches

MORE: Emma Bunton's daily diet: the Heart Radio star's favourite meals revealed

Ten-year-old Harper is taking after her father David Beckham in the kitchen, often helping out her parents with the cooking.

Only recently, Victoria posted a photo of Harper preparing her own pear to eat before she headed off to school. The fashion designer wrote: "Back to school for Harper Seven!Not sure who is feeling it the most. It’s been an amazing summer! I love you @davidbeckham x."

Victoria with daughter Harper

And back in 2020, Harper cooked an entire meal for her mum!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared a video of her supper, writing: "Mummy is home!!! And Harper has cooked a surprise dinner!!!" In the clip, Harper, age eight, can be heard saying: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli."

In September 2019, Harper wowed us by making her famous mum and dad a delicious-looking breakfast in bed.

Victoria posted a snap of a colourful fruit bowl from her bed, packed with berries and a decorative sprig of mint, along with the caption: "Breakfast in bed for mummy and daddy. We love you, Harper Seven X."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.