Victoria Beckham forced to defend her son Brooklyn after divisive video causes concern

Victoria Beckham was quick to support her eldest son Brooklyn on Thursday after the budding chef shared a video on his Instagram that caused a serious divide in opinion.

The 23-year-old star was joined by LA-based chef Kevin Lee in his latest cooking video, which saw the duo whipping up a decadent roast beef dish. "Sunday roast, but we're making it Michelin," said the star, before dousing a large Dry-Aged rack of beef with butter, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper.

Brooklyn and Kevin proceeded to whip up some seriously crispy roasted potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and caramelised carrots to accompany the prized cut of beef - a dish that many viewers coined as a "marvellous creation" and a "masterpiece".

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest caused quite a stir amongst several other viewers, however, who were stunned at how rare the beef was once it had been sliced and served.

"That looks very raw…" commented a concerned fan, while another agreed: "It looks like it's been cooked to a vampire’s specification." Several others added vomit emojis in disgust.

Doting mother-of-four Victoria swiftly defended her son's culinary creation, sharing his video to her Instagram Story along with the message: "Inspiration for this Sunday's roast @brooklynpeltzbeckham!!"

Victoria shared her support for her son during his appearance on Today

"I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister!" added VB, hinting that David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were in for a delicious feast à la Posh Spice come the weekend.

Responding to comments that Brooklyn had undercooked the beef joint, the fashion mogul added: "It's rare people, not raw," adding a laughing emoji.

Whether you agree Brooklyn's roast beef was cooked to perfection, or think it was wildly undercooked, there's no denying it's not the first time his cooking has divided opinion.

Brooklyn loves to share his latest recipes on Instagram

In a clip he posted last summer, Nicola Peltz's husband could be seen making a pizza from scratch. The star filmed himself making the dough, opening and using a tin of Italian peeled tomatoes, and cutting up mushrooms and cheese before unveiling his fungi pizza.

While the post received the instant approval of his wife Nicola, his cousin Libby Adams and other celebrity friends such as Paris Hilton and Kelly Rowland, other fans were angered by his use of ingredients and cooking style. Who knew food could be so divisive?

