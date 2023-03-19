F1 star Daniel Ricciardo makes an exciting announcement & fans hilariously react

Daniel Ricciardo's Instagram followers are a thirsty bunch - quite literally. The 33-year-old racing car driver took to Instagram on Saturday with the latest news of his wine venture.

For those of you who don't know, Daniel recently teamed up with Australian wine brand St Hugo to bring his DR3 x St Hugo wine collection to the masses.

Alerting his 7.8 million followers, the F1 heartthrob posted a photo of himself pointing to the camera within a wine valley, and he captioned the post to say that he has been "workin' on some fiiiine wines".

One fan writes: "I just became a wine drinker"

The vintages includes a 2018 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, the DR3 x St Hugo 2020 South Australia Shiraz and various other styles. You can also purchase a special Daniel Ricciardo wine decanter.

The Red Bull F1 team member first teased the new releases at a dinner after the Miami Grand Prix back in 2022, telling guests that winemaking is a "true craft, just like our sport."

"F1 is so detail-specific and we break down every corner and every path, so I bonded with our winemaker over all the steps needed to make the perfect wine."

The Australian native says it was actually being stuck at home during the pandemic that inspired him to get the DR3 brand up and running. The '3' is Ricciardo’s F1 racing number.

"[Winemaking] was always something I was interested in, and the older I got and the more I started to travel, the more I acquired the taste and appreciation for wine," he told Rolling Stone. "I’ve also been quite particular to let people know that racing is not everything I do. It’s my biggest passions but I love so many other things and have other hobbies and interests. So when Covid hit, I was like 'Alright, let’s see what we can do.'"

Daniel's father inspired his love of wine, saying: "It was always part of growing up and reminds me of being with family and being with my dad," he shares. "It sounds silly, but wine was something for my dad and I to bond over, just like we bond over race cars. If he travels the world to see me race, we go out for dinner after, talk about the wine list, and it’s become another way for us to make some memories together."

The comments have been very enthusiastic, mainly with female admirers. One follower wrote: "I don't even drink wine but I'll buy whatever you want me to."

Another wrote: "I mean if you want to host thirsty Thursday all you have to do is ask."

One of the funniest posts read: "He could sell toilet paper and I'd buy it."

We think this might just be a best selling collection. Find out more celebrities who've ventured into the wine business.