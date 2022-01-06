8 exciting food trends to try in 2022 From gin-infused dishes to oat milk chocolate

It's a new year and that means a whole new batch of food and drink crazes to get excited about.

Last year was all about fermented kimchi and sherry spritzers, while 2022 sees a fun combo of blended ingredients and retro dishes making a comeback. Check out these 8 new food trends to try this year…

Umami paste

Pronounced "oo-maa-mee", the ingredient is known as the fifth taste after sweet, bitter, salty and sour, adding extra depth to broths, soups, stir-fries and any other everyday meal – plus it's vegan.

Waitrose predicts umami to be one of the biggest food trends in 2022, reporting a 17 per cent increase in sales of their signature umami paste in comparison to 2019.

Jaume Biarnes, Director of Yondu Culinary Studio in New York says: "Adding a dash of umami is a simple way to add depth to a variety of dishes. One of the silver linings of Covid is that more people have started to cook from scratch at home and the increased popularity of umami points to this. For years, it has been a well-kept secret in the restaurant trade."

Caribbean food

Caribbean and island food is set to be a big trend for 2022 – and we're here for it.

A recent survey by Mintel found that Caribbean food now comes under the four super popular world foods (Chinese, Indian, Mexican and Thai food) in terms of how many UK people have tried it (nearly a third of respondents).

The brand Grace, for example, is Jamaica's oldest food brand - celebrating its 100th birthday in 2022 - and the world's largest supplier of traditional Caribbean food and drink products.

Caribbean culture, in general, is having a moment right now and set to continue with Jamaica will celebrating 60 years of independence this year - which will be particularly celebrated in the UK, US and Canada.

The 'Reducetarianism' trend

If you're thinking of going plant-based but aren't quite ready to give up meat, this is the food trend for you. In Whole Foods Market's latest Trends Council report, 'reducetarianism' was dubbed a top trend to watch for 2022.

Online food platform ShelfNow said between 2020 and 2021 sales of vegetarian food products increased by 156 per cent and vegan product sales jumped 150 per cent.

However, while plant-based meat alternatives are a growing market, there is a big demand for the highest quality meat, dairy and eggs because consumers are more aware of animal wellness and environmental concerns, so they’re focusing on quality over quantity.

Gin-infused food

Yum, this sounds like our kind of foodie movement. It's gin, but in your supper.

Hijingo, the multi-sensory bingo experience in London, have just added gin-infused food to their menu. Think Drunken Mushrooms, GinCured Duck Breast, Crab croquettes with a G&T blood orange gel.

CBD wine

Yep, it's a thing! According to Ocado's Trends of the Year report, wine infused with CBD is set to be one of 2022's biggest food trends.

Researchers have predicted that the market for CBD could almost double over the next two years, as benefits for CBD infused foods and drinks ride the wave of popularity.

COVID-19 influenced the specific uses that are currently trending – like stress relief and immunity-boosting, according to market research firm Mintel.

Oat milk chocolate

As more and more shoppers search for plant-based products, this chocolate alternative arrives on the scene.

Ocado's Confectionary Buying Manager, Keith Clydesdale commented: "We’re already seeing a rise in demand for oat milk chocolate, which combines an oat milk base with single-origin cocoa.

"Earlier this summer, we introduced HiP vegan-friendly oat milk chocolate to our plant-powered line up on Ocado.com. The Salted Caramel, Cookies No Cream and Salty Pretzel flavours have been a real hit with shoppers, and we expect this will be a growing trend moving into 2022."

Salad dressings are back

Classic salad dressings are officially fancy again!

Chef Fredo Nogueira, Executive Chef of acclaimed bars and restaurants Cane & Table and Cure, says we should all be looking out for Caesar variations, green goddess, ranch, and more old favourites in 2022.

Bye-bye virgin olive oil, hello yummy old-school dressings

Chewable toothpaste

Great for cleaning teeth during the day when out and about, chewable toothpaste is the next big thing.

Ocado's Senior Buying Manager for Health and Beauty, James Gowing said: "Being teased over the last couple of years, Chewable Toothpaste is on the rise and we’ll see the first few options stocked on Ocado.com in 2022.

"Allowing consumers to 'ditch the tube' and take care of the environment while providing the correct amount of toothpaste for every brush, chewable toothpaste tablets are seen as a more convenient option than toothpaste, especially on-the-go."

