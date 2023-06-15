'I'm a nutritionist - this is exactly what you should order from Pret'

Everything you should order from Pret, according to a nutritionist

If you live in a city in the UK, it's likely that you're never more than a few moments away from a Pret A Manger. The grab-and-go coffee and healthy food chain has long been a popular lunchtime hotspot, but with so much on offer, the menu can be a latte to take in.

Pret's offering includes everything from freshly made salads to sandwiches, bloomers, baguettes and wraps galore, including breakfast delights, sweet treats, light bites and a beverage menu so good that ordering up to five drinks a day has become their biggest selling point. *Hello, Pret subscription.*

We asked Registered Nutritionist Jenna Hope for her expert intel on exactly what she'd order from the restaurant chain, and most importantly, why.

Breakfast – Coconut and Quinoa Porridge

273 Kcal per serving

"The coconut and quinoa porridge is a great way to increase diversity in the diet and mix up your regular plain oats intake," says Jenna. "It’s also a good source of fibre and protein containing 4.2g of protein and 7.9g of protein."

Lunch – Chicken and Avo Protein Bowl or Chickpea, Avo and Egg Bowl

363 Kcal per seving

Jenna recommends the Chicken and Avo Protein bowl because it's a "great source of healthy fats which are vital for supporting skin health and cognitive function."

She added: "The eggs in both lunch options contain choline which also plays an important role in brain health. Chickpeas in the Chickpea, Avo and Egg bowl are rich in prebiotics to help nourish the gut too."

According to Jenna, opting for a salad over a sandwich isn't always the healthiest option.

She loves the Chicken, Basil and Avo sandwich on multi-grain bread, which is rich in protein and fibre. "Although, try to avoid those on white bread and the baguettes as these are often lower in fibre and can leave you feeling hungrier sooner," she adds.

"Whilst salads are typically a good option, do be aware of the dressings as sometimes these can drastically increase the calorie and sugar content of the dish. Try to focus on consuming a diverse diet, if you’re going to Pret on a regular basis ensure you’re mixing up your options to help support your nutritional requirements and a healthy gut."

Drink – Water or a Peppermint Tea

0 Kcal per serving

Sorry, caffeine addicts! Jenna would recommend steering clear of your beloved flat white, instead opting for a caffeine-free tea or good old H2O.

"I recommend sticking to water or herbal teas as drinks can be high in sugar which can contribute to blood sugar rollercoasters and energy spikes and crashes," she explains.

Snack – Nuts, Fruit and Chocolate

195 Kcal per serving

"The nuts, fruit and chocolate is an excellent snack as it provides a variety of diversity, 6.4g of protein and 2.4g of fibre which can help to keep you fuller throughout the afternoon. Although, you also get the benefit of the chocolate hit without consuming a very high sugar snack!"

Everybody's nutritional requirements are different, but as a general rule, Jenna recommends ideally looking for options which are high in fibre and protein and relatively low in sugars. "It’s also important to ensure you’re aiming to pack in a range of plant foods so try to avoid options such as hot pastries, cheese toasties and croissants or muffins for breakfast since these are low in plant diversity," she explains.

"Soups such as the Black Bean Taco Soup and Sunshine Dahl Soup are excellent options for increasing plant diversity and your intake of beans and pulses."

Pret's Sunshine Dahl soup

And if you're wondering what a nutritionist would never order, you'll be pleased to know that nothing is off the menu - though Jenna would limit her orders of certain products. "I recommend limiting the frappes and the iced coolers as these contribute to a significant amount of your maximum sugar intake," Jenna explained.

"Additionally, try to limit the amount of pastry and sweet snack items you’re purchasing as these can be very high in sugar and calories for little food volume. For example, the Nutty Salted Caramel Brownie contains over 400 calories and 29g of sugar which is nearly the total recommended daily maximum sugar intake for an adult."

