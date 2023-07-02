Prince George surprises royal fans doing something the Queen would never do

Nine-year-old Prince George tucked into pizza with his dad, Prince William, at the cricket on Saturday

The Prince of Wales delighted royal fans when he made an impromptu appearance at the England V Australia Ashes at Lords' Cricket Ground with Prince George on Saturday.

Enjoying their father-son day in the sunshine, Prince William, 41, and his son Prince George, nine, enjoyed the sporting action from a box shared with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, cricket commentator Mark Nichola and Richard Thompson, Chairman of the ECB.

Later, Prince George was seen tucking into a Margherita pizza enjoyed out of a takeaway box - something his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II would never have done.

In fact, former royal chef Darren McGrady once remarked that in the years that he cooked at Buckingham Palace for the late monarch, she never once ordered pizza.

"I [made] pizza all the time for William," Darren recalled. "In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef At Home, there’s a chicken tikka masala pizza [recipe] because he loves Indian food. The pizza combined the two."

The late monarch's lack of pizza-eating has become a topic of great debate in the past. Back in 2019, the Princess of Wales was all smiles to join a group of children in a pizza-making session at Islington's Community Garden.

Getting stuck into kneading dough, the royal mother-of-three was asked if the Queen eats pizza.

"That is such a good question," Kate replied. "I don't know… maybe next time I see her I should ask."

Sadly, royal fans never did learn whether the late monarch was mad for a pepperoni pizza, though we do know she enjoyed the occasional kebab.

Prince George's carefree eating at the cricket charmed royal fans who admired Prince William's "relatable" dad moment ordering his son a takeaway meal, but, according to Darren: "Her Majesty's Victorian upbringing dictates that the only thing you would pick up and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea," per Insider.

The Queen may have never been seen eating with her fingers, or pizza, in public, but that certainly didn't phase the future king, who devoured the Italian cuisine as he watched on from the stands. Relatable!