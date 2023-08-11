Good news for Jamie Oliver fans! The celebrity chef will soon be opening a new restaurant in Covent Garden. The exciting venture comes four years after his chain of Jamie's Italian restaurants closed due to financial difficulties.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 48-year-old revealed the launch of Jamie Oliver Catherine Street which will open its doors in November. "I am SO happy to announce my return to the UK restaurant industry that I love so dearly with my new place @jamieolivercatherinest!!" he wrote in the caption.

"We're creating a menu that reflects my love of Britain’s rich & diverse food culture and champions independent producers and suppliers. "My hope is that Catherine Street will be a wonderfully welcoming, happy place to dine, with great service, and delicious food at its heart."

He added: "To say I'm excited is an understatement! Hope to see you at Catherine Street later this year. Make sure you give the profile a follow!!! Big love JO x x x x #JOCATHERINEST."

Celebrity fans and friends alike rushed to comment on the post, with Joe Wicks writing: "Love the branding mate congratulations. Absolutely buzzing to come along and try out the new concept." Emma Willis commented: "Yes JO."

One fan enthused: "Wow! I'll be there next year so I’ll be sure to put it on my London to do list. We loved Jamie's Italian so this is super exciting!" Another remarked: "Welcome back JO loved your restaurants and was sad when they went. Congratulations and good luck!"

One other post read: "We were really sad when Jamie's Italian closed down as the food was delicious! Look forward to visiting your new venture when it opens!"

Back in 2019, Jamie expressed his sadness over the closure of his restaurants. "I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," Jamie said at the time.

"I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you."