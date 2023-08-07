Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' cheeky son River steals the show in new wedding photo

It's a special day in the Oliver household as Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools mark their youngest son River's 7th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the celebrity chef delighted fans by sharing a new image from their wedding vow renewal ceremony, which took place in the Maldives in April.

And there's no denying that little River completely stole the show in the sweet family selfie, which sees him being held by his parents and his older siblings: Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, and Buddy, 12.

"Happy birthday River Oliver you amazing, bonkers, extraordinary & utterly relentless exhausting child I love you so much have a great birthday son love dad xxxxxj," the doting dad gushed in the caption.

Other images included a smiling River pose with a large birthday cake dripped in chocolate sauce and playing in the outdoors, while his mother Jools uploaded sweet snaps of family time on the beach and one of River wearing one of their homemade paper crowns.

She wrote: "Happy happy 7th birthday River Rocket our beautiful, happy, hilarious magical, energetic little soul another year celebrating on the beach, we love you so much xxx."

Fans rushed to post heartwarming comments, with one reading: "What a happy child. Love the crown as always! Firm fixture in our house since seeing them on your page a few years back!"

Another said: "7!! I can’t believe it. Happy birthday precious River, you ray of sunshine." A third post read: "So so sweet, what lovely pictures, happy birthday River."

The birthday celebrations come shortly after Jamie and Jools celebrated their eldest child Poppy's graduation. "What a wonderful, happy extremely emotional day celebrating Poppys graduation" the mum-of-five wrote. "We have never felt so proud."

WATCH: Jools Oliver shares the most adorable video of River singing

Reflecting on Poppy's fighting spirit during her school days, Jools recalled: "At the age of 4 you came home from school without your first reading book as they felt that you were not ready though many of your classmates were.

"You were so upset, so I brought you the same books and we read them together every night at bedtime and you came on in leaps and bounds! It was wonderful to watch. That's my earliest memory of your complete obsession with books, reading and writing and thankfully it has never stopped!"

The 48-year-old praised all the students who worked hard during the pandemic. Some students in the UK may not receive their grades this summer due to the ongoing marking boycott by university staff.

© instagram Jools seen hugging her daughter Poppy on her graduation day

"Thinking of all the students who have been unable to receive their degrees, not have their work marked and their grades delayed," added Jools. "With Poppy's year being the 'Covid freshers' they really deserve better that being the understatement!!!

"So much sweat and tears literally went into Pop finishing her dissertation and final exams. Hours and hours spent in the library most days till midnight! They all deserve to be acknowledged and they deserve to get their degree and celebrate their graduation. Hoping this happens very soon [heart emoji]."