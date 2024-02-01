Multi-millionaire Carrie Underwood displays frugal side with unexpected money-saving hack

With a net worth of $140 million, you'd be forgiven for thinking Carrie Underwood has no money woes.

But despite her immense wealth, the American Idol alum is surprisingly frugal in many ways, a trait she displayed in a new Instagram post.

Taking to her stories, Carrie detailed the money-saving hack she's using after being taken back by the price of an edible treat her family are obsessed with.

Carrie confessed that she, along with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob, can't get enough of chocolate covered, freeze-dried fruit, TruFru. But she's not happy with the price.

Alongside a bowl of delicious-looking raspberries covered in chocolate, she wrote: "The Trufru addiction has gotten out of hand at our house," before adding. "It's so dang expensive, so I started making my own."

With a bag averaging around $10, Carrie may be saving herself a small fortune, especially given she can also save on the fruit she's covering as she grows so much at home.

The country music singer has a sprawling 400-acre ranch in Tennessee where she's showcased her green fingers on many occasions.

Carrie proudly pickles and preserves all manner of delights and now she's making her own yoghurt too!

It's incredible that she finds the time for her homemade creations given her hectic work schedule, including her Las Vegas Residency. But any time she gets to come home, she jumps right back into country living.

Carrie has made no secret that she's a homebody who would never leave her house if she didn't have to.

"My least favorite part of touring is being away from home," she admitted to touring partner Jimmie Allen in a segment on E! News. "Despite living this life, I'm such a homebody. I don't like vacations. I don't like going places. I don't really like traveling. I want to be at home."

She then added: "What's really great about the life I lead is that it gets me out of my comfort zone," she continued. "But then I do miss home."

Her former pro ice hockey player husband, on the other hand, is an extrovert, and Carrie has praised him for balancing her out.

"I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that," she said on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country."He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out."

