Zara and Mike Tindall live at Gatcombe Park which has an extremely generous 700 acres of land for them to enjoy, so it's only fitting that the royal couple have a seriously impressive home on the estate to match.

The pair, who wed in 2011, live at their countryside abode with their three children, Mia, aged 10, Lena, aged five, and Lucas, aged two, and we have been treated to the occasional peep inside their stunning house.

One corner you might have missed, however, is in their kitchen, and we're obsessed with the interiors.

© Instagram Mike Tindall films inside their kitchen at home

In a previous video shared on his Instagram, Mike was sitting in the stunning kitchen to promote some CBD products and we're marvelling at the décor.

The former professional rugby player was sitting at a lengthy breakfast bar, which was fitted with the most stunning bronzed marble worktop.

Towards the end of the island, a sink is visible which features a stylish gold tap and above hung two bronze overhead light fittings draped from the ceilings – complementing the colour scheme perfectly.

Behind Mike, the double oven sits high on the wall – which means the kids can't reach it – affording them plenty of cooking space when hosting.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall live at Gatcombe Estate

We are in love with the sage green wooden panels that line the walls in their kitchen. The colour pairs with the bronze elements beautifully and is a style that is indicative of Cotswold country chic.

Although it's not known for certain that the kitchen in question is the couple's primary cooking and dining area, both Mike and Zara have been spotted filming there a few times.

The royal couple allowed cameras into the gorgeous area to film an interview where they spoke about their love of sport, plans to head to the races and who is the better skier. You can see more in the video below...

WATCH: Zara and Mike film interview in their kitchen

The ample space is thanks to renovations they have undertaken at the property. In 2018, they submitted plans to add a conservatory to their home as part of a two-storey extension.

The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The couple are parents to three children

It's been reported previously that the families share a "party barn" on the Gatcombe Estate, ideal for when the Tindalls, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his two daughters want to gather for family functions.

In an interview with Vogue, Zara and Mike shared how the 'party barn' was in the perfect spot.

The piece reads: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."