Discover the warming winter meals royal ladies swear by: Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more

January is the perfect time for hearty stews, healthy broths and traditional roast dinners. And if you're stuck in a rut, feast your eyes on HELLO!'s round-up of the winter dishes most loved by Princess Kate, Queen Consort Camilla, Duchess Meghan and more!

The royal ladies have revealed details of their food favourites over the years, and it seems the regal set is very much like you and, but with some unexpected preferences. Be inspired by what the royal ladies eat in winter below…

Princess Kate

Kate and Mary Berry have bonded over their love of baking

We're happy to hear that despite having royal chefs to cater for their family, the Princess of Wales enjoys cooking at home with her husband Prince William and their three children – and roasts are a favourite meal.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair of Princess Katherine in 2012: "In the evenings she indulges her hobby of cooking William’s favourite supper, roast chicken."

Comforting pasta is a favourite in family households, too. People reported that during a visit to Lavender Primary School, the royal told Matthew Kleiner-Mann: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

Kate is also partial to the ultimate winter pudd: sticky toffee pudding, which she often enjoys at the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire.

Chef Rody Warot told People: "Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness... For dessert, her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan has cooked curries and stews with the Grenfell Tower survivors in their kitchen

Prince Harry's wife Meghan loves cooking a big meal for her nearest and dearest on the weekend.

She told Today: "I am a big fan of Sunday suppers. Whether we're eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted."

Meghan also adores the ultimate comfort food, mac and cheese, telling EyeSwoon: "I now buy the Annie’s organic one if I’m craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal. I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them."

Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen loved tea and cake whatever the weather

Think royals in winter and you think afternoon tea – all the family together sipping from china cups and nibbling on fancy cakes.

Her Majesty's former chef Darren McGrady has previously revealed that the monarch loves chocolate biscuit cake and ginger cake, and her favourite sandwiches are cucumber, egg and smoked salmon.

The Queen is also quite the chocolate fan. Darren told HELLO!: "She is absolutely a chocoholic. Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie."

Until September 2022, the exact recipes of Queen Elizabeth's favourite dishes were kept a closely guarded secret. During her 70-year reign, even dignitaries and royals the world over who dined with the Queen never deciphered the discreet monarch's food preferences. However, her family friend revealed the exact recipe for the late monarch's favourite indulgence, a gooey chocolate pot on This Morning - find the recipe here.

Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla even eats ice-cream in the winter

There's nothing like a warm, wholesome breakfast to start a cold winter's day – and King Charle's wife Camilla has just the recipe. The couple keep their own chickens at their home Highgrove, so it's no surprise that fresh eggs feature high on the royal couple's breakfast menu.

Clarence House's official Instagram page once shared one of Charles' favourite recipes – cheesy baked eggs – which looked absolutely delicious.

Personal chefs have given us an insight into Camilla's dinner preferences over the years too, with former royal chef, Carolyn Robb, telling Racked of the Duke and Duchess: "They were always very thrifty and economical. If we made roasted lamb and there were leftovers, we’d probably go and make shepherd’s pie the next night."

