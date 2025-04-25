Amal Clooney will divide opinion with bizarre 'smart choice' breakfast that helps curb cravings

Amal Clooney always looks flawless.

While the human rights barrister and law professor, who has been married to Hollywood actor George Clooney for ten years now, no doubt has an army of professionals at her fingertips in the fashion and beauty department, Amal takes great pride in her health and fitness.

One way the 47-year-old does this is by prioritising a clean nutrition plan. As any health professional and advocate will know, food is the ultimate fuel and medicine when it comes to optimising good health.

One element of Amal's diet plan might be considered divisive and unusual by some, but it turns out it's her secret ingredient for ultimate nutrition.

© Adrian Edwards Amal Clooney always looks sensational, it turns out her secret breakfast ingredient that some may find unusual is her 'smart choice' for optimal nutrition

Amal Clooney's unusual addition to her breakfast

It turns out, Amal Clooney is a big fan of seaweed for breakfast.

The lawyer, who is a mother to seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, told Vogue that she starts her day with the superfood as part of her breakfast.

© Alamy Stock Photo Amal Clooney has shared she incorporate seaweed, a known superfood, into her diet everyday

Though some might find it surprising, seaweed is in fact a staple ingredient in Asian culture, and there are many ways to enjoy the superfood in your everyday diet, so you too can be glowing like Amal!

HELLO! spoke to Joanna Lyall, Head of Nutrition at The Better Menopause, who explained why seaweed is Amal's secret ingredient for her health.

"Seaweed is a surprisingly smart breakfast choice. It's rich in iodine for energy and metabolism, packed with trace minerals for brain and mood support, and offers gut-loving prebiotic fibre."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 'Wolfs' premiere, 81st Venice International Film Festival, Italy

Joanna added that seaweed is fantastic for curbing cravings, so those who are keen snackers stay fuller for longer.

"It's light, nutrient-dense, and adds a natural umami flavour that keeps cravings in check. It's also one of the best natural sources of iodine, which is great for a healthy thyroid function."

How to emulate Amal's 'superfood' diet

Joanna insists there are plenty of quick and easy ways to add seaweed into your breakfast, even if it wouldn't normally cross your palate.

"One quick idea to incorporate it into your breakfast is to wrap eggs or avocado in nori sheets, which will make a delicious, mini sushi wrap."

© Alamy Stock Photo Seaweed is a staple in Asian dishes and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways

She added: "You can also add seaweed flakes to a smoothie bowl for a mineral boost, stir into miso soup, or sprinkle over scrambled eggs or porridge.

"For a vegan option, add to tofu scramble or use in savoury oats with sesame oil and tamari."

Amal and George Clooney's food habits at home

Amal and George are lucky to have a personal chef at home, so it's not surprising that their breakfasts are luxurious and dense in nutrition.

The Ocean's 11 actor has shared in the past how meal times are so important to their family, and that they'd rather eat at home altogether rather than heading out to fancy restaurants.

© Getty Images The human rights barrister, who has been married to George Clooney for ten years, takes pride in her health and fitness

Speaking about his admiration for their chef, Italian-born Viviana Frizzi, George, 63, shared how she's become a part of their family and that her food is a hit whenever they have guests round, too.

"Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn't as easy or as interesting as it used to be," he told People.

"Besides, all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London."