Royal ladies' favourite lunches: Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex, Camilla Parker Bowles and more

Just like us, royal ladies eat a variety of dishes when it comes to their midday meal – from pasta to salads, sushi and even a normal sandwich.
We're always fascinated with what the regal set eat to stay in such great health and shape. They're always so radiant, it's clear the royals dine on a range of nutritious foods.
Want to know what the likes of Duchess Kate and Co favour for their lunchtime meal? Read on…
What Kate Middleton has for lunch
The wife of Prince William is said to prefer meat-free dishes for lunch.
During her royal tour of India with William, Chef Raghu Deora at the Taj Mahal Palace revealed that he served up a lunch of vegetable kebabs and lentil curry for the pair. "It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred," he explained.
Kate is also a fan of sushi – a delicious lunchtime option. Following a visit to Japan House London. Talking to Japanese chef Akira, William said. "Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."
Other favourites of Kate's are said to be watermelon salads, tabbouleh, ceviche and gazpacho, according to a 2014 Daily Mail article.
