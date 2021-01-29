﻿
9 most beautiful wedding cakes from the world of celebrity!

Choosing a cake is one of the most fun parts of wedding planning – especially the tasting bit! Will you go for a traditional white, layered cake or something more avant-garde? Some of our favourite celebrities such as Lisa Faulkner, Kim Kardashian and Vogue Williams certainly put a lot of thought into theirs.

 

Considering it's one of the most important days of their lives and will provide memories they'll treasure forever, it's not surprising these stars pulled out all the stops for their wedding cake. We loved the sweet tree-inspired wedding cake Bindi Irwin enjoyed at her wedding to Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo (pictured above).

 

Here, we look back at some more memorable wedding cakes...

 

Lisa Faulkner

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Aynhoe Park - and look at their incredible cake!

Designer Charlotte White took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple's wedding cake, captioning the shot: "Loved making this marbled Wedding Cake, festooned with sugar roses, wildflowers, and eucalyptus." The chic grey and white design even had the couple's initials on the front.

 

Millie Mackintosh

Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor shied away from tradition, swapping a wedding cake for a macaroon tower from Ladurée flavoured with vanilla, raspberry, pistachio, and geranium and rose. The pastel-coloured design certainly was photo-worthy!

 

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in July 2020.

This Morning star Rochelle marked the occasion by sharing several sweet throwback photos on Instagram, including one of their seven-tiered cake. We love the simple design, with white flowers wrapping around the layers and a few gemstones.

Candice Brown

Why choose one cake when you could have twelve? Great British Bake Off star Candice Brown made her wedding to partner Liam Macaulay extra special by having her fellow contestants on the hit TV show create the cake.

Flavours included a three-layered pink champagne cake made by Louise Williams, a pistachio sponge with rose, raspberry and mascarpone filling made by Jane Beedle, and a lemon and poppy seed drizzle cake with a lemon curd buttercream filling made with Michael Georgiou. One to suit every taste!

 

Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis and Derek Jauch chose an unusual cake with the help of Sicilian dessert stylist and pastry chef Marco Failla.

Speaking of the traditional Italian cake, the millefeuille, Marco told HELLO!: "I'm a dessert designer so I wanted to revisit the design of the millefeuille, transforming it into a tired cake decorated with fresh flowers, berries, and 24k gold leaf.

"I called it 'millefeuille extravaganza'. A millefeuille with my nonna's (grandmother) salted dark chocolate cream and a dash of Sicilian caramelized almonds."

Vogue Williams

Guests at Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' intimate wedding at his family's Scottish estate tucked into a dusky-pink three-tiered sponge cake with fresh raspberries, vanilla cream and buttercream frosting. 

Kim Kardashian

While Kim Kardashian never released pictures of the £2,400 cake at her and Kanye West's wedding, the black and white cake at her nuptials with Kris Humphries was a total show-stopper! The eight-foot cake was a chocolate-chip marble cake with buttercream frosting. 

George Clooney

Wow! George and Amal Clooney opted for a very elegant square-shaped cake at their Venice wedding in 2014. And the art deco design didn't just look amazing, it was a tasty chocolate flavour too!

