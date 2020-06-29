5 facts you might have forgotten about the Countess of Wessex's incredible seven-tiered wedding cake Edward and Sophie's wedding cake looked delicious

Oh, we do love a fabulous royal wedding cake here at HELLO! and it's always fun to look back at some of our favourites. Who remembers this beautiful cake from the wedding of Prince Edward and the then Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999? It was an impressive seven-tiered creation covered in elegant white icing and adorned with pretty sugar roses and fruit decorations. Just look at those Roman-style pillars holding it up!

What type of wedding cake did Sophie Wessex have?

The cake may have looked like a fruit or Victoria sponge cake but it was, in fact, a Devil's Food Cake, which is a rich chocolate layer cake, invented in American in the early 20th century. According to the BBC, Sophie decided on the cake after tasting a sample.

Edward and Sophie's wedding cake

Who made the Earl and Countess of Wessex's wedding cake?

Baker Linda Fripp, of Linda Fripp Designs, designed and baked the cake. She said: "It was a delicious cake made with lots of chocolate, following a recipe I've evolved over years and years." The cake took an amazing 515 hours to make.

Linda posted a snap of her creation on her Instagram page back in 2016, writing: "Throwback to when we made the Royal wedding cake for Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. As a company we are proud of our heritage and we were humbled to be chosen for their wedding celebration."

The cake maker Linda Fripp with her daughter Rachel in 1999

How tall was the Countess of Wessex's wedding cake?

You can tell from the photo that the cake was pretty huge! It was 10ft high on the table at the wedding reception at Windsor Castle – it must have been a spectacular sight. Much of the cake was made at the castle due to its height.

Prince Edward and Sophie leave St George's Chapel following their wedding ceremony

What was on top of Edward and Sophie's cake?

We love this… tennis rackets! The fun touch was apparently added to remember the fund-raiser where they first met each other.

Devil's Food Cake is assembled with layers of chocolate

Did wedding guests eat the cake on the day?

Yes! Linda told the BBC that every bit of the cake was eaten at the wedding – what a feast! She did add, however, that some pieces were saved for the staff to eat too.