Royal ladies' favourite breakfasts revealed: from Kate Middleton to the Queen

Breakfast is widely considered the most important meal of the day. From toast to eggs, smoothies and oats, there's plenty of options to choose from when it comes to your first meal of the day.
If you've ever wondered how the royals dine first thing in the morning, you've come to the right place. Royal ladies in particular are a healthy bunch when it comes to their favourite morning meals, enjoying a combination of smoothies, eggs and oats. With their jam-packed schedules of public engagements, they need a nutritious, energy-boosting breakfast to see them through till lunch.
Find out what all the royal ladies eat for breakfast below…
What does Kate Middleton eat for breakfast?
The wife of Prince William is thought to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal first thing in the day. Mum-of-three Catherine is also partial to a nutrient-rich smoothie.
According to the MailOnline, the Duchess blends a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for a healthy morning drink.
Packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, Kate's morning smoothie boasts a range of benefits for healthy skin, hair and nails – no wonder she always has a radiant glow!
