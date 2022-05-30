The Royal Jubilee cocktail to toast Queen Elizabeth over the bank holiday weekend In partnership with Dubonnet

For the upcoming and highly anticipated Royal Jubilee weekend, you’ll want to pull out all the stops to celebrate the Queen’s momentous occasion. What better way to do so than by concocting a stately cocktail fit for royalty?

RELATED: The Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace: epic line-up revealed including Elton John and David Beckham

The aromatic, spicy cocktail in question is perfect for both Jubilee street parties and small get-togethers alike. It features a special mix of Dubonnet (a wine-based aperitif created in Paris in 1846) paired with gin - and if it has the royal seal of approval, it certainly has ours!

Dubonnet, which is a proud Royal Warrant holder, was awarded ‘Purveyor of Aperitifs’ in 2021. Made with a special variety of red and white grapes and blended with carefully selected herbs and spices such as chamomile, the aperitif is naturally smooth and provides a carefully balanced bitterness to offset any intense sweetness. Mmm!

RELATED: Host a Jubilee party like Prince William and Kate Middleton

How to make the ultimate Royal Jubilee cocktail for the bank holiday weekend

The ideal pairing for this celebratory cocktail is 30% gin to 70% Dubonnet, with a slice of lemon under the ice. It’s best served in a crystal tumbler and can be garnished with orange slices if you want to add some wow factor for the Jubilee weekend.

Ingredients:

- 2 parts Dubonnet

- 1 part London dry gin

- 1 lemon wedge

- 2 large ice cubes

Instructions:

Step 1: Mix 2 parts Dubonnet with 1 part London dry gin.

Step 2: Serve over the ice cubes in a crystal tumbler and enjoy! Alternatively, top with lemonade or bitter lemon for the ultimate long drink.

Make your own ultimate Royal Jubilee cocktail using Dubonnet, available at waitrose.com