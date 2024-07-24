Frankie Bridge has found the perfect white summer dress for curvy girls - and it's now on sale

Frankie Bridge shared her favourite summer workwear pieces on Instagram this week - and if you've been wondering how to dress for the office in this unpredictable weather, she has all of the ideas.

It's currently - finally - sunny in the UK, and if where you work allows you to be a little more casual, a white cotton midi dress is ideal to keep you cool while still looking put together.

Frankie's pick is a gorgeous poplin piece from Whistles. It has a fitted bodice falling to a fuller skirt, and features a trending slightly dropped hem, which she says is the perfect cut if you're curvier on the hips.

Frankie dressed her white midi dress down with a denim jacket and ballet flats

"Throw on a summer dress but make it SUPER flattering," she wrote. "If you are curvier on the hip area like I am then this style is perfect for our shape. I've layered with a denim jacket in case the temperature drops again and acessorised with the shoe of the summer... the mesh ballet pump!"

The Whistles midi dress has just dropped in the sale with 35% off, taking it from £139 to £89. Most sizes are still in stock, but it's selling out fast, so you'll have to hurry.

Frankie styled hers with a denim jacket and a burgundy Hobo bag from H&M, which are both now sold out, but you can still shop the bag in beige and black. Her H&M mesh ballet flats are also sold out, but you can find a very similar style on sale for just £12 at New Look, or I also love this almost identical pair from & Other Stories.

I love Frankie's dress styled with a pair of ballet flats - a comfy and chic outfit to commute in - but a white midi is so versatile. I'd also wear it with Birkenstocks for a day at the beach, dress it up with a pair of strappy sandals, or add white trainers for a more casual occasion. I'd even wear it with a pair of boots on colder days.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you're looking for a white midi dress at a lower price point, M&S has this bestselling sleeveless style for just £39.50, while Nobody's Child's £65 white Colarado midi dress is another popular lookalike