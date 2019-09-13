Holly Willoughby, Christine Lampard and Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall STUN on charity event red carpet: pics The auction event will raise money for children battling cancer

CLIC Sargent's A Very British Affair charity event took place at London's glamourous Claridge's Hotel on Friday night, and the star-studded bash had one of the best-dressed guest lists of the summer. The auction event – which raises money for children battling cancer – saw the likes of Holly Willoughby, Chrstine Lampard and Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall walk the red carpet. Here's the best-dressed attendees of the evening so far!

Holly Willoughby looked sharp in a perfectly tailored navy suit and opted for a messy-chic up-do that perfectly showed off her famed platinum blonde locks. It's no surprise that the mother-of-three looked quite so glam, she's known for being one of the best-dressed women on TV!

Christine Lampard stole the show in a scarlet jumpsuit - a look that was hat to top! Complete with puffed sleeves and a boxed neckline, Christine looked every inch the showbiz starlet.

Anne Shephard walked the carpet with husband Ben wearing a crisp white suit layered over a lace black top. To complete her look she wore a black top hat. Could the top hat be the most popular accessory of AW19? It's certainly possible if Anne has anything to do with it.

Ali Astall arrived with husband Declan Donnely wearing a figure-hugging, strapless black dress with a slightly scalloped neckline and she wouldn't look out of place at an Oscar's after-party. Now that's how you do red carpet chic!

Izzy and Harry Judd attending looked trim in black!

Ruffles? A high neck? Silver heels? Natasha Kaplinsky looked absolutely fabulous!

Natalie Rushdie looked absolutely incredible in a forest green, sequinned dress complete with plunging neckline. Her short blonde bob was dramatically wavy and she finished off her evening look with a glittery silver clutch. Style. Goals.

