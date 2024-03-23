Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby wows in springtime waist-cinching co-ord
Holly Willoughby is springtime dream in waist-cinching co-ord

The Dancing on Ice presenter looked effortlessly stunning

2 minutes ago
holly willoughby in green floral dress on this morning
Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
Holly Willoughby never fails to impress with her gorgeous sense of style, and the star was the essence of spring in a pastel yellow co-ord on Friday. 

In a snapshot shared on Holly's lifestyle Instagram account Wylde Moon, the former This Morning presenter looked radiant in the button-up strapless top and waist-cinching wide-leg trousers. 

holly willoughby wearing yellow co-ord © Wylde Moon
Holly looked so stylish in the yellow co-ord

Holly, 43, wore her blonde hair in a voluminous up-do, accessorising with a gold bracelet and delicate earrings to match. As for her makeup, the Dancing on Ice host showed off her pretty features with a flutter of black mascara, rosy blush, and soft pink lip. 

We've seen several gorgeous looks this week from Holly on the Wylde Moon account, and days ago the mother-of-three oozed Hollywood glamour in a semi-sheer black dress with a daring open back.

Another photo showed the presenter looking preppy wearing a cropped white cardigan with luxe gold buttons, and it was giving major Chanel vibes. Holly completed the look by styling her hair in choppy waves, with a glam makeup look consisting of black eyeliner, a pair of false lashes, and a rouge lip with a subtle hint of shine. 

holly willoughby white cardigan© Wylde Moon
Holly's gold-buttoned cardigan is so on-trend

Last week, Holly announced her latest career venture, as the presenter revealed that she would be hosting a new game show starring Bear Grylls. Set to air in 2025 Bear Hunt (a working title) will see a group of celebrities enter a Central African rainforest. 

The celebrities will need to survive out in the wilderness and those who fail to impress will be put into a 'Bear Hunt', a cat-and-mouse game where they will try and avoid Bear Grylls as he "hunts" them down.

The upcoming Netflix show will be Holly's first big career move since her exit from This Morning

Holly shared the news on Instagram with a headshot of herself and Bear with a caption reading: "Introducing Bear Hunt – this new action-packed competition show sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators... @beargrylls! Hosted by @hollywilloughby – coming to Netflix in 2025."

