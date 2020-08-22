Fans are obsessed with Holly Willoughby's new rainbow dress The This Morning star looked radiant

It's official: Holly Willoughby owns the most magical dress in all the land!

The This Morning star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself in a beautiful rainbow coloured dress by Beach Flamingo, and needless to say, the fashionista's fans went wild for her show-stopping look.

MORE: The special meaning behind Holly Willoughby's gorgeous new necklace revealed

Sitting with her legs folded as she showed off her eye-popping new frock, Holly wrote: "Had to share this one with you... you know how I love a rainbow dress! Thank you @beach_flamingo for this absolute beauty."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Believe it or not, Holly does her own hair and makeup!

Of course, it wasn't long before fans rushed to the comment section of the mother-of-three's post to gush about her get-up.

"Stunning," wrote one. "Beautiful," added another, with a third noting: "No one wears a rainbow dress better than you, you look absolutely stunning."

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares what could be her most magical selfie yet

Holly looked magical in the dress

MORE: 7 embarrassing school photos of This Morning star's Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more

Holly is certainly into the rainbow vibes at the moment, and on Thursday posted a snap of herself surrounded by beams of colourful light.

Around her neck Holly wore an 'Aura Amulet' by crystal healer Emma Lucy, which had been made in collaboration with fine jeweller Roxanne First.

Sharing the photo on her own Instagram account, Emma explained the special meaning behind Holly's chosen accessory.

She wrote: "The amulet was made with your aura in mind - crystal hand charged and programmed in white light for auric protection and magnification as you can learn to do in your own time in my new book ‘You are a Rainbow’.

"When we tap into the magic of our energy within and without us - we can truly up vibe our lives and those that we love around us."

The one-of-a-kind necklace has been carefully crafted with rainbow jade and aura quartz, according to Roxanne, and pieces in the collection range from £305 to £705.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.