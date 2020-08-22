Carol Vorderman has clearly been keeping in touch with her personal trainer during isolation. The former Countdown star looked sensational as she unveiled her post-lockdown transformation on Thursday.

The 59-year-old showed off her incredible figure in an impromptu photoshoot for Twitter, wearing a pair of tight red leather trousers and a plunging white blouse.

Adding a chunky black belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of peep-toe, lace-up heeled boots, the mum-of-two stunned her followers with her age-defying looks.

Carol Vorderman stuns fans in tight leather trousers

"Honestly cannot stop looking at the top right picture Carol. You look absolutely stunning. Thanks for cheering me up big time. You're the best," one loyal follower gushed.

"Just wow," added another. A third wrote: "Absolutely stunning." While a fourth added: "Carol you look amazing. Thought it was Kylie Minogue for a minute… Been so intelligent, can fly a plane and look how you do my goodness gives us girls inspiration."

Carol Vorderman's faux leather trousers cost £123

Captioning the impressive snaps on Twitter, Carol wrote: "Beginning to come out of lockdown," before crediting her hairstylist James Roberts and personal trainer Craig Hawkins.

Carol's particular pair of eye-catching trousers are by Freddy. The 'Faux Leather High-Rise' trousers come in a range of colours and have received plenty of glowing reviews from happy customers online.

Carol Vorderman credited her personal trainer Craig Hawkins

"I ordered my first (pair of) pants and I am more than satisfied! The best pants I have so far and I (will) definitely order more soon," one satisfied shopper wrote. "Absolutely love them! They fit better than ever," wrote another.

At £123 they're not cheap, but if you're looking for a more wearable and purse-friendly pair, you can't go wrong with high street favourite Topshop.

Black Coated Faux Leather Leggings, £19, Topshop

Their 'Black Coated Faux Leather Leggings' are just as figure-hugging but will only set you back £19! Plus, with an elasticated waist, it doesn't really matter if you haven't been keeping in touch with your PT like Carol.

