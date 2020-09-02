Matching your face mask to your outfit is officially a fashion trend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As Tyra Banks would say: Face mask… but make it FASHION. If anyone would have told us back in early spring that matching your face covering to your outfit was going to be the hottest look of 2020, well, we definitely wouldn’t have believed them. The face mask coordinated sets trend, though, seems to be Instagram official with influencers, celebrities and royals fully embracing it.

Cindy Crawford was an early adopter of the trend, wearing a tie-dye matching look on Instagram back in May, and we’re also seeing more and more influencers coordinating their face coverings with their tops and dresses on social media.

Cindy Crawford showed off coordinated supermodel style in a matching tie-dye look

If you love Cindy's look, Cotton Citizen is one label that does a variety of coordinated tie-dye face mask looks that you can team up with a host of separates from t-shirts to bike shorts and dresses

Cotton Citizen face mask, £21.06, and T-shirt, £67.70, in Peony Blast, Revolve

If you had any doubt about the trend, influencer and personal shopper Emily J Bull showed a stunning Topshop coord set on Instagram in a post that will definitely convince you that matching your face mask to your dress is the way to go this fall.

Topshop 'Black Star' print dress, £35.99, and matching face mask, £6.99, Topshop

Even royals are getting in the increasingly popular coordinated look – both Queen Mathilde of Belgium AND her 18-year-old daughter, Princess Elisabeth, have matched their face mask to their dresses, demonstrating this trend transcends generations.

A very stylish Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, 18, showed how the royals rock matching face mask sets

Luxury designers like Burberry are even getting into the action. The British fashion house has created face masks in their iconic plaids that go perfectly with their chic trenchcoats and other looks.

Luxury brands like Burberry are also getting into the matchy-matchy face mask trend

Burberry face covering, £90, Burberry

Whether you are looking for a dress to match your face mask or a top or skirt in the same fabric as your face covering, here’s where to find face mask coordinated sets.

Face masks with matching dresses and skirts

The 'Date Night' dress and matching face covering in a zebra motif from Good American – Khloe Kardashian's label – is a fabulous way to double down on the animal print trend.

Zebra print dress, £125.83, and matching face mask, £4.53, Good American

Rixo, a brand loved by royals and celebrities including Queen Maxima, Kelly Ripa and Selena Gomez, has matching face mask sets in some of their most popular prints, including this colourful daisy print.

Rixo daisy print skirt, £215 and matching face covering, £26, Selfridges

Face masks with matching tops

Breton stripe tops are adored by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, so elevate your nautical-inspired look with a matching face mask.

Breton stripe top, £55, and face covering, £40, Saint James

Silk face masks are a true luxury, and fabulous for people with sensitive skin – so indie brand Gisy paired theirs up with a matching camisole to wear alone or underneath a blazer for a chic luxe look.

Silk camisole with matching face mask, £140 for the set, Wolf & Badger

Face masks with matching jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are a major wardrobe staple these days, and so are face masks! So why not team them up?

Floral print jumpsuit and face covering, £163 for the set, Wolf & Badger

Even the legendary Dame Joan Collins has discovered the joys of matching her face covering to her outfit, posting a photo of herself wearing a blue and white coordinated look to Instagram and admitting she was posing for the photo “even though I said I would never wear a matching mask”. Same!

