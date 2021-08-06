Savannah Guthrie's fans flip out over her stunning white dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Savannah Guthrie shared a series of sweet snaps from the new TODAY plaza - but it was her dress that had fans talking.

The NBC host rocked a gorgeous white summer dress with eyelet scallop detailing, and nude heels, and fans were quick to comment on the outfit.

"Love your dress!!" commented one fan as CNN newsreader Poppy Harlow added: "Prettiest! Love the white dress."

"Borrowing that dress .. thanks," joked another as one wrote: "Can you share where you got the white dress? It’s fabulous."

Well, we can help! The dress is the Scallop Eyelet Smocked Midi Dress by Pearl By Lela Rose, and it features a concealed zip fastening at center back with lining and a smocked waist.

Available in white or periwinkle, the dress retails for $550 exclusively on Lela Rose's Pearl website.

She paired it with the Diego Heathered Plaid Dickey Jacket by Veronica Beard which is currently on sale for $225.

Savannah recently returned to the US from Japan where she helped host NBC's 2020 Olympics coverage, and she shocked her daughter when she shared a video from the US gymnastics team with their medals, all waving to her kids, Vale, six, and Charley, four.

"They wanted to say hi, can you believe it?" Savannah told the camera, as the gymnasts smiled to her kids from the Today plaza. However, the highlight of the post was her daughter Vale's reaction to seeing the clip, where she immediately fell on to the bed and slumped to the floor in a state of disbelief.

Her father recorded the video and she adorably responded: "I'm overwhelmed right now."

Savannah recently returned from Tokyo

Savannah's fans and followers reacted with a resounding cry of "aww" for Vale and cheered the journalist on.

Savannah may have spent two weeks in Tokyo constantly on the clock, but her heart remained at home with her kids, and she highlighted the moments she spent with them while still apart.

She shared a series of screenshots from the FaceTime conversations she had with her kids, and how they made faces at her while she beamed at them from across the world.

