Strictly's Alex Scott is flawless in beautiful white floor-length dress The former Strictly star looked incredible!

Strictly star Alex Scott has wowed her fans as she posted some incredible pictures of herself in a beautiful white floor-length gown.

The star wore the impressive frock as she virtually hosted the London Football Awards on Tuesday night.

The former Arsenal striker looked sensational in the white gown, that had a diamond chain around the neck, and with her hair in a long ponytail that stretched to her waist.

Alex congratulated all those who picked up awards during the ceremony and joked: "Thanks for having me as host of the virtual event this year…

"And what an excuse for me to throw on a dress and get my glam on."

Many of her fans were rendered speechless by the look, with many posting heart and flame emojis.

But some fans were able to lavish the star with the praise she deserved, as one wrote: "You should be so proud of yourself…as I, your family and supporters [are]…love it!"

The star looked flawless in the dress

Strictly: It Takes Two relief presenter Gethin Jones commented that Alex looked "lush", while another follower said: "Totally glamorous, Alex."

Earlier this year, Alex wowed fans as she debuted a very different look – a red PVC puffer jacket and daring sheer top.

The One Show presenter almost looked unrecognisable as she modelled her take on sports-luxe, adding a purple and green pair of Nike tracksuit bottoms to a pair of sky-high boots.

The star posted three shots by photographer Joseph Sinclair to her Instagram, and captioned them: "You OK Hun?" "Man's Not Hot," and "Make it Rain."

Alex sometimes co-hosts on The One Show

Alex's fans were clearly impressed with her new look, with one commenting on an image of Alex kicking up her leg: "This is my favourite - looks like you had a lot of fun, keep doing the good work lady."

Another wrote: "Sassy Scott," while her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Neil Jones joked: "Why was this never one of our outfits?"

Fans may remember seeing Alex in sequins and sparkles during her stint on Strictly in 2019, but we're loving this new look on her!

Although her time on Strictly is over, the star could potentially return for a Christmas special, so perhaps Neil might get his wish one day!

