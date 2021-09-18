Demi Moore is a vision in the most beautiful sunset selfie She just keeps getting better!

Demi Moore is missing her vacation even before it's over and she shared a truly stunning photo of herself during her luxury getaway.

The star, 58, wowed fans with an image she posted on Instagram and everything from her outfit to her location was spot on. In the image, Demi was staring wistfully out to see as the sun set behind her.

MORE: Demi Moore brings the Baywatch vibe in red-hot swimsuit

She wore a pretty, low-cut white top which she'd teamed with matching pants. Demi gave a glimpse of her toned midriff and appeared to be onboard a dreamy yacht.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore's private garden looks like a nature reserve

Her caption read: "Already missing this view," and she was met with a barrage of compliments from fans who said she looked "beautiful".

Demi has been vacationing in Italy and Greece and previously shared other envy-inducing photos from her trip away.

MORE: Demi Moore brings the Baywatch vibe in red-hot swimsuit

MORE: Demi Moore sparks fan reaction with dinnertime picture with eight surprising guests

In one photo she looked particularly youthful as she struck a pose high in the air wearing just a string bikini.

Demi's vacation looked dreamy

She wore a black and white striped two-piece swimsuit and a pair of shades as she showed off her phenomenal figure and her legs that went on for miles.

"One last jump for joy before leaping into fall," she captioned the picture, capturing the pure bliss on her face.

MORE: Demi Moore wows fans in stunning swimsuit photo alongside daughters

SEE: Demi Moore sets pulses racing with figure-hugging cutout dress

The photo sparked a massive reaction from her fans, and some family, including her daughter Tallulah Willis, who commented, "Go offfff."

Demi knows how to rock a bikini

Rita Wilson wrote, "I'll have what she's having," and many others, like Ali Wentworth, also showed their approval by liking the picture.

Demi also stepped onto land to make an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival at the Venice Film Festival during her holiday and blew everyone away with her look in a floor-length, cut-out Monot dress.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.