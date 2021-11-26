﻿
black friday sales usa top deals offer codes 2021

48 top Black Friday deals and offer codes: Nordstrom, Sephora & more

Ready, set, shop! The Black Friday USA sales have arrived...

Yes, the Black Friday sales are FINALLY here! If you're anything like us, you've been counting down the days, getting ready to grab the best deals in the US on everything from stylish looks for your wardrobe to holiday gifts, home buys, and makeup.

And it's not just big department stores like Nordstrom or Macy's, or beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty that are pulling out all the stops to give you some of the lowest prices of the year.

Our fave brands like Fenty, Gymshark, and Coach are also rolling out some serious discounts that we can't resist - and we know you won't be able to either.

BLACK FRIDAY, ROYAL STYLE EDITION: 

Shop Black Friday sales USA: Our faves

To help you find everything on your Black Friday wish list, we've put together the ultimate A to Z list of the best deals to shop, from Amazon to Zappos. So keep scrolling to check out the best Black Friday sales of 2021 - ready, set, shop!

 

NORDSTROM

top black friday sales 2021 usa nordstrom

Lauren Ralph Lauren Puffer Coat, more colors, was $330 now $149.90

SHOP NORDSTROM SALE

All you need for him, her, kids, home, and beauty for up to 50% off for Black Friday.

 

SEPHORA

top black friday sales usa 2021 sephora

Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette, more colors, was $54 now $27

SHOP SEPHORA SALE

Download the Sephora app to get a sneak peek at the Black Friday sale - or shop the Cyber Week sale now with beauty buys and flash sale daily deals at up to 60% off. Get free shipping on all orders with the code: FREESHIP

 

MACY'S

top black friday sales usa macys

Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, was $299 now $79.99

SHOP MACY'S SALE

At Macy's you'll find discounts on everything from fashion to homeware, and there's an additional discount of up to 20% off on selected items with the offer code: BLKFRI.

 

ULTA BEAUTY

top black friday sales usa ulta beauty

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara, was $26 now $10

SHOP ULTA NOW

Through November 27, get BIG discounts on your beauty faves - for example, 50% off picks from brands like Tarte, Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills, or grab a select mascara from Benefit, Tarte and more reduced to $10 from $21-28! Plus, you'll get a free eight-piece gift with any $60 purchase.

 

NET-A-PORTER

top black friday sales usa 2021 net a porter versace

Versace tortoiseshell sunglasses, were $253 now $151.80 + 15% off with code: BLACKFRIDAY

SHOP NET-A-PORTER SALE NOW

Enjoy up to an additional 30% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY until November 29!

 

LULULEMON

top black friday sales usa lululemon 2021

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, 16 colors, was $98 - $118 now $49 - $79

Don't miss the chance to upgrade your workout wear with some amazing Lululemon Black Friday deals, like these bestselling leggings on sale for 50% off.

SHOP LULULEMON SALE NOW

SPANX

spanx leather leggings on sale black friday 2021 usa

BESTSELLER: Faux Leather Leggings, XS to 3X, were $98 now $78.40

SHOP SPANX SALE

Get all the shapewear you need for the holiday season, plus figure-flattering activewear, clothing and denim - everything on the site is 20% off, no promo code needed, through November 30.

 

FENTY BEAUTY

top black friday sales usa 2021 fenty beauty

Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set, was $24 now $12

SHOP FENTY BEAUTY NOW

We love Rihanna's beauty line! There's 25% off sitewide for Cyber Week - and up to 75% off selected clearance items - plus get a three-piece gift with orders over $65 or a five-piece gift with orders over $100 while supplies last.

 

NIKE

top black friday sales 2021 usa nike

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, was $120 now $90.97 + 20% off with code: BLACKFRIDAY

SHOP NIKE SALE

Get up to 50% off your fave Nike looks plus an extra 20% off selected styles with the code: BLACKFRIDAY.

 

THE OUTNET

Already discounted up to 70% off, designer deals are even better with an additional discount of 25% with the offer code: BLACKFRIDAY.

SHOP THE OUTNET SALE

 

COACH OUTLET

top black friday sales 2021 usa coach outlet

Coach Leather Gallery Tote, value price $328 now $99

SHOP COACH OUTLET NOW

You won't want to miss the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale with up to 70% off PLUS an extra 25% off at checkout for a limited time.

 

SKIMS

The popular brand founded by Kim Kardashian rarely has a sale - we recommend you grab this opportunity for up to 50% off fabulously soft loungewear and more.

SHOP THE SKIMS SALE NOW

 

More top Black Friday USA sales from A to Z

There are so many great deals out there for Black Friday - keep scrolling for more top sales and offer codes...

 

AMAZON

Save across a host of categories from vacuums to laptops with Amazon's Black Friday deals.

SHOP AMAZON SALE

 

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Shop the current clearance sale for up to 50% off or shop the Black Friday Sale with favorites up to 30% off.

SHOP ANTHROPOLOGIE SALE

 

ASOS

TGI Black Friday! ASOS is celebrating with an extra 20% off (almost) everything, even items already discounted at up to 80%, with the code: FRIYAY.

SHOP ASOS SALE

 

ATHLETA

Give your workout and loungewear a boost – save up to 60% off clearance staples and must-haves and a special 20% off Black Friday discount.

SHOP ATHLETA SALE

 

BANANA REPUBLIC

Banana Republic is offering 40% off your purchase for Black Friday, exclusions apply.

SHOP BANANA REPUBLIC SALE

 

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale has all you need for a comfy home, from $59 Instant Pots to comforter sets starting from $39. Plus new subscribers can get 25% off their entire purchase. 

SHOP BED BATH & BEYOND SALE

 

BLOOMINGDALE'S

At Bloomingdale's Presidents Day sale, take 25% off on items labeled  TAKE 25% OFF, no discount code needed. The offer is valid online and in-store November 23-28, 2021.

SHOP BLOOMINGDALE'S SALE

 

CALZEDONIA

Stock up on leggings, bejeweled socks, and sexy patterned stockings for party season at this hosiery brand loved by celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts.

SHOP CALZEDONIA SALE

COACH

Jennifer Lopez's favorite handbag brand has bags starting at $125 - up to 50% off across bags, accessories, ready-to-wear and shoes, plus 25% off selected pieces with the code: THANKS25.

SHOP COACH SALE

 

DSW

Anyone else love a great pair of new shoes for winter? At DSW get 25% off with the discount code: BFDEAL.

SHOP DSW SALE

 

eBAY

Attention eBay fans! There are a ton of sales on eBay, from the Brand Outlet with labels like Burberry at up to 70% off, or new or refurbished Dyson products at up to 50% off.

SHOP eBAY SALE

 

EVERLANE

Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie favorite Everlane's Black Friday sale has up to 40% off all Black Friday weekend.

SHOP EVERLANE SALE

 

GAP

Get 40% off everything (some exclusions apply), or 50% off Really Big Deals from just $10.

SHOP GAP SALE

 

GYMSHARK

Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, and Vanessa Hudgens love Gymshark athleisure (like those famous butt-sculpting leggings). Get up to 70% off for Black Friday.

SHOP GYMSHARK NOW

 

H&M

If you like H&M you'll LOVE the brand's Black Friday sale, with 30% off everything for women, men, kids and baby and Doorbusters at up to 60% off.

SHOP H&M SALE

 

ILIOS LIGHTING

Kim Kardashian swears by Ilios Lighting and now there's an amazing Black Friday offer to get the makeup mirror for less. For those who don't know, it's the mirror/ring light that Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Makeup By Mario, collaborated on. Founded by Kelly Mondora, a 20-year veteran of the film and photography lighting industry, the innovative makeup mirror and light combination that is the first of its kind to mimic true daylight. Save big in the brand's Black Friday sale.

SHOP ILIOS LIGHTING

 

KATE SPADE

A favorite of Kate and Pippa Middleton, Kate Spade is offering some royally tempting deals. Get up to 50% off with the code: BLACKFRIYAY.

SHOP KATE SPADE SALE

 

LEVI'S

Get 40% off sitewide in the Levi's Black Friday sale, and - get this - an EXTRA 50% off selected sale styles, online only.

SHOP LEVI'S SALE

 

LOFT

Loft has 50% off everything PLUS an extra 15% off and free shipping with the offer code: FRIYAY.

SHOP LOFT SALE

 

LOOKFANTASTIC

Save up to 75% off on beauty favorites, and get 15-piece beauty bag worth $138 when you spend $120+.

SHOP LOOKFANTASTIC SALE

 

NINE WEST

If you're looking for some trendy footwear, check out Nine West, where you'll get 50% off + an additional 20% off for Black Friday sitewide...

SHOP NINE WEST SALE

 

NORDSTROM RACK

Nordstrom Rack's sale means you'll get extra savings of 40% on clearance buys that are already up to 75% off - top brands in fashion, beauty and more.

SHOP NORDSTROM RACK SALE

 

OLD NAVY

Get 50% off your online purchase, discount automatically applied at checkout, on November 26.

SHOP OLD NAVY SALE

 

OVERSTOCK

Overstock has 70% off 1,000s of items from furniture to holiday decor. 

SHOP OVERSTOCK NOW

 

SAKS

At Saks you'll find designer deals on everything from top fashion labels to luxury fragrances, but we highly recommend the selection of chic looks for the holiday party season including glam Halston gowns inspired by the Netflix series.

SHOP SAKS SALE

 

SAKS OFF 5TH

Get up to a whopping 80% off on designer fashion buys with the offer code: BFSTEALS.

SHOP SAKS OFF FIFTH 

 

SHOPBOP

Shopbop's cool and trendy winter fashion is on sale for up to 50% off for Black Friday with theh code: HOLIDAY.

SHOP SHOPBOP SALE

 

SKINSTORE

If you're looking for cutting-edge skincare brands and tools, get up to 50% off at Skinstore, plus 30% off and a special gift of a 19-piece beauty bag (worth $200) with a purchase of $200 or more when you use the code: BLACK.

SHOP SKINSTORE SALE

 

TJ MAXX

Save up to 70% on top brands in the TJ Maxx clearance sale this Black Friday, plus free shipping on orders over $89 with the code: FREESHIP89.

SHOP TJ MAXX NOW

 

URBAN OUTFITTERS

For anyone who wants cool buys for their wardrobe, look no further than Urban Outfitters where you'll get big discounts on big trends from slip dresses to bucket hats. Plus take 25% off your entire purchase on Black Friday only.

SHOP URBAN OUTFITTERS SALE

 

WALMART

What would Black Friday be without some major Walmart deals, on everything from TVs to toys.

SHOP WALMART SALE

 

WAYFAIR

Save up to 80% on all of your home needs, from mattresses to appliances, bedding and bath in the biggest-ever Wayfair Black Friday sale.

SHOP WAYFAIR SALE
 

ZAPPOS

Need a wardrobe re-vamp? Footwear, clothing, and bags from brands like Free People, Kate Middleton fave Sorel and Crocs are all on sale up to 50% off.

SHOP ZAPPOS SALE

 

