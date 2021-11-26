48 top Black Friday deals and offer codes: Nordstrom, Sephora & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Yes, the Black Friday sales are FINALLY here! If you're anything like us, you've been counting down the days, getting ready to grab the best deals in the US on everything from stylish looks for your wardrobe to holiday gifts, home buys, and makeup.

And it's not just big department stores like Nordstrom or Macy's, or beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty that are pulling out all the stops to give you some of the lowest prices of the year.

Our fave brands like Fenty, Gymshark, and Coach are also rolling out some serious discounts that we can't resist - and we know you won't be able to either.

Shop Black Friday sales USA: Our faves

To help you find everything on your Black Friday wish list, we've put together the ultimate A to Z list of the best deals to shop, from Amazon to Zappos. So keep scrolling to check out the best Black Friday sales of 2021 - ready, set, shop!

NORDSTROM

Lauren Ralph Lauren Puffer Coat, more colors, was $330 now $149.90

All you need for him, her, kids, home, and beauty for up to 50% off for Black Friday.

SEPHORA

Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette, more colors, was $54 now $27

Download the Sephora app to get a sneak peek at the Black Friday sale - or shop the Cyber Week sale now with beauty buys and flash sale daily deals at up to 60% off. Get free shipping on all orders with the code: FREESHIP

MACY'S

Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, was $299 now $79.99

At Macy's you'll find discounts on everything from fashion to homeware, and there's an additional discount of up to 20% off on selected items with the offer code: BLKFRI.

ULTA BEAUTY

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara, was $26 now $10

Through November 27, get BIG discounts on your beauty faves - for example, 50% off picks from brands like Tarte, Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills, or grab a select mascara from Benefit, Tarte and more reduced to $10 from $21-28! Plus, you'll get a free eight-piece gift with any $60 purchase.

NET-A-PORTER

Versace tortoiseshell sunglasses, were $253 now $151.80 + 15% off with code: BLACKFRIDAY

Enjoy up to an additional 30% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY until November 29!

LULULEMON

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, 16 colors, was $98 - $118 now $49 - $79

Don't miss the chance to upgrade your workout wear with some amazing Lululemon Black Friday deals, like these bestselling leggings on sale for 50% off.

SPANX

BESTSELLER: Faux Leather Leggings, XS to 3X, were $98 now $78.40

Get all the shapewear you need for the holiday season, plus figure-flattering activewear, clothing and denim - everything on the site is 20% off, no promo code needed, through November 30.

FENTY BEAUTY

Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set, was $24 now $12

We love Rihanna's beauty line! There's 25% off sitewide for Cyber Week - and up to 75% off selected clearance items - plus get a three-piece gift with orders over $65 or a five-piece gift with orders over $100 while supplies last.

NIKE

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, was $120 now $90.97 + 20% off with code: BLACKFRIDAY

Get up to 50% off your fave Nike looks plus an extra 20% off selected styles with the code: BLACKFRIDAY.

THE OUTNET

Already discounted up to 70% off, designer deals are even better with an additional discount of 25% with the offer code: BLACKFRIDAY.

COACH OUTLET

Coach Leather Gallery Tote, value price $328 now $99

You won't want to miss the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale with up to 70% off PLUS an extra 25% off at checkout for a limited time.

SKIMS

The popular brand founded by Kim Kardashian rarely has a sale - we recommend you grab this opportunity for up to 50% off fabulously soft loungewear and more.

More top Black Friday USA sales from A to Z

There are so many great deals out there for Black Friday - keep scrolling for more top sales and offer codes...

AMAZON

Save across a host of categories from vacuums to laptops with Amazon's Black Friday deals.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Shop the current clearance sale for up to 50% off or shop the Black Friday Sale with favorites up to 30% off.

ASOS

TGI Black Friday! ASOS is celebrating with an extra 20% off (almost) everything, even items already discounted at up to 80%, with the code: FRIYAY.

ATHLETA

Give your workout and loungewear a boost – save up to 60% off clearance staples and must-haves and a special 20% off Black Friday discount.

BANANA REPUBLIC

Banana Republic is offering 40% off your purchase for Black Friday, exclusions apply.

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale has all you need for a comfy home, from $59 Instant Pots to comforter sets starting from $39. Plus new subscribers can get 25% off their entire purchase.

BLOOMINGDALE'S

At Bloomingdale's Presidents Day sale, take 25% off on items labeled TAKE 25% OFF, no discount code needed. The offer is valid online and in-store November 23-28, 2021.

CALZEDONIA

Stock up on leggings, bejeweled socks, and sexy patterned stockings for party season at this hosiery brand loved by celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts.

COACH

Jennifer Lopez's favorite handbag brand has bags starting at $125 - up to 50% off across bags, accessories, ready-to-wear and shoes, plus 25% off selected pieces with the code: THANKS25.

DSW

Anyone else love a great pair of new shoes for winter? At DSW get 25% off with the discount code: BFDEAL.

eBAY

Attention eBay fans! There are a ton of sales on eBay, from the Brand Outlet with labels like Burberry at up to 70% off, or new or refurbished Dyson products at up to 50% off.

EVERLANE

Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie favorite Everlane's Black Friday sale has up to 40% off all Black Friday weekend.

GAP

Get 40% off everything (some exclusions apply), or 50% off Really Big Deals from just $10.

GYMSHARK

Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, and Vanessa Hudgens love Gymshark athleisure (like those famous butt-sculpting leggings). Get up to 70% off for Black Friday.

H&M

If you like H&M you'll LOVE the brand's Black Friday sale, with 30% off everything for women, men, kids and baby and Doorbusters at up to 60% off.

ILIOS LIGHTING

Kim Kardashian swears by Ilios Lighting and now there's an amazing Black Friday offer to get the makeup mirror for less. For those who don't know, it's the mirror/ring light that Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Makeup By Mario, collaborated on. Founded by Kelly Mondora, a 20-year veteran of the film and photography lighting industry, the innovative makeup mirror and light combination that is the first of its kind to mimic true daylight. Save big in the brand's Black Friday sale.

KATE SPADE

A favorite of Kate and Pippa Middleton, Kate Spade is offering some royally tempting deals. Get up to 50% off with the code: BLACKFRIYAY.

LEVI'S

Get 40% off sitewide in the Levi's Black Friday sale, and - get this - an EXTRA 50% off selected sale styles, online only.

LOFT

Loft has 50% off everything PLUS an extra 15% off and free shipping with the offer code: FRIYAY.

LOOKFANTASTIC

Save up to 75% off on beauty favorites, and get 15-piece beauty bag worth $138 when you spend $120+.

NINE WEST

If you're looking for some trendy footwear, check out Nine West, where you'll get 50% off + an additional 20% off for Black Friday sitewide...

NORDSTROM RACK

Nordstrom Rack's sale means you'll get extra savings of 40% on clearance buys that are already up to 75% off - top brands in fashion, beauty and more.

OLD NAVY

Get 50% off your online purchase, discount automatically applied at checkout, on November 26.

OVERSTOCK

Overstock has 70% off 1,000s of items from furniture to holiday decor.

SAKS

At Saks you'll find designer deals on everything from top fashion labels to luxury fragrances, but we highly recommend the selection of chic looks for the holiday party season including glam Halston gowns inspired by the Netflix series.

SAKS OFF 5TH

Get up to a whopping 80% off on designer fashion buys with the offer code: BFSTEALS.

SHOPBOP

Shopbop's cool and trendy winter fashion is on sale for up to 50% off for Black Friday with theh code: HOLIDAY.

SKINSTORE

If you're looking for cutting-edge skincare brands and tools, get up to 50% off at Skinstore, plus 30% off and a special gift of a 19-piece beauty bag (worth $200) with a purchase of $200 or more when you use the code: BLACK.

TJ MAXX

Save up to 70% on top brands in the TJ Maxx clearance sale this Black Friday, plus free shipping on orders over $89 with the code: FREESHIP89.

URBAN OUTFITTERS

For anyone who wants cool buys for their wardrobe, look no further than Urban Outfitters where you'll get big discounts on big trends from slip dresses to bucket hats. Plus take 25% off your entire purchase on Black Friday only.

WALMART

What would Black Friday be without some major Walmart deals, on everything from TVs to toys.

WAYFAIR

Save up to 80% on all of your home needs, from mattresses to appliances, bedding and bath in the biggest-ever Wayfair Black Friday sale.

ZAPPOS

Need a wardrobe re-vamp? Footwear, clothing, and bags from brands like Free People, Kate Middleton fave Sorel and Crocs are all on sale up to 50% off.

