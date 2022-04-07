Elle Fanning dazzles in latest photos as she teases exciting new project with sister Dakota Fanning The pictures are seriously jaw-dropping

Elle Fanning is booked and busy! The star is quickly becoming a household name, dazzling fans with her performance as Catherine the Great alongside Nicholas Hoult in their hit Hulu series The Great, and most recently gripping fans with her portrayal of Michelle Carter in The Girl from Plainville.

The true crime biopic depicts the harrowing story of a young girl who coerced her then boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, into suicide.

Now the actress is Porter's latest cover star, for which she opened up about her career, what's next, and her equally talented sister, Dakota Fanning.

WATCH: The trailer for The Girl from Plainville

For the cover, she wowed in an up close shot sporting rust colored lipstick, her hair blowing across her face, and a rainbow glowing on it. She wore a linen pink button down.

Elle looked chic as ever in a series of outfits that would make anyone look forward to summer, posing by terracotta walls and a 70s style chair in printed blouses, a funky green dress with matching crochet hat, a plunging neoprene mini dress, and more.

Fans and celebrities alike gushed over the images, with Paris Hilton commenting the heart-eyes emoji, Naomi Watts saying: "Gorgeous!!!" and other fans writing: "These are incredible," and: "THERE'S SO MUCH TO LOVE HERE."

The stunning pictures

The magazine emphasized her diverse oeuvre by introducing her as someone who's been both a "Disney princess" as well as an "arthouse auteur," stating that she: "already has a more multifaceted resume than many actors twice her age."

Her conversation included discussing what the behind-the-scenes of The Great really looks like, getting along great with her co-star, "why she wasn’t made for the TikTok generation," and what will next be part of her already extensive resumé.

Elle, Colton Ryan, who plays Conrad, and Chloë Sevigny, who plays his mom, celebrate The Girl from Plainville

While fans of the Fanning sisters know the two are inseparable, and Elle described her as "the yin to her yang," the two have only appeared in a movie together twice. First was in I am Sam, which launched Dakota's career when she was seven-years-old, and most recently in The Nightingale, a 2021 film which follows the lives of two sisters living in France who are torn apart at the onset of World War II.

That's about to change, as she revealed that she has: "Started crafting the stories she really wants to tell with her sister."

