Victoria Beckham marks major Met Gala first with exciting career milestone

Victoria Beckham may not have been at the 2024 Met Gala in person, but her presence was palpable as Bridgerton muse Phoebe Dynevor graced the spotlight wearing one of Victoria's designs.

The occasion marked a milestone moment for the former Spice Girl, whose creations had yet to be worn to the prolific event by anyone but herself.

British actress Phoebe, who was dressed by Victoria, told Vogue that "ten-year-old me could never have seen this coming." The BAFTA-nominated Rising Star was an ethereal vision wearing archival lace and tulle draped effortlessly across her silhouette.

© Getty Phoebe Dynevor attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" wearing Victoria Beckham

A true English rose, Phoebe's dress was elevated with 350 hand-cut and hand-dyed flowers, rippling across her body and down the gown's billowing tulle train.

"At one fragile and delicate, yet with a strong, statement silhouette, the custom piece speaks to the brand's signature of juxtaposing and balancing the masculine and the feminine, while reflecting Phoebe as an individual - a classic English rose and a fearless actress with immense strength of character," explains Victoria.

© Getty Phoebe became the very first star to wear Victoria Beckham to the Met

Fans were quick to react to Victoria's milestone moment on Instagram. "Now THIS is how it’s done. Beautiful, ethereal, classy, elegant. Simply stunning," said a fan in response to Phoebe's red carpet debut.

"Probably the best dress in the Met Gala," wrote another, as a third agreed: "This is so elegant and beautiful. Definitely my favourite for this year’s Met Gala."

While it may be Mrs Beckham's designer debut at the Met Gala, it's not the first time she's been invited. The wife of David Beckham first attended the inaugural charity ball in 2003, sporting a lingerie-inspired slip dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana and a voluminous curled blowdry.

© WWD Victoria Beckham and model Naomi Campbell at the Met Galal in 2003

Three years later, the mother-of-four was a lady in red as she returned to the Met in a 1950s-inspired scarlet dress.

Complete with a strapless bodice, bow-adorned front and romantic tulle skirt, her bell-shaped gown is wildly different from any silhouette the fashion designer would wear today.

© Peter Kramer Victoria Beckham attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2006

The last time Victoria attended the Met Gala was in 2014, when she beguiled in a self-designed white column dress.

© Dimitrios Kambouris David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the Met Gala in 2014

The dress was floor-length and form-fitting, lacking in elaborate embellishments or dramatic features; the perfect canvas to add a touch of glamour with sparkling Jacob & Co jewellery.