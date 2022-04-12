Best swimsuits for big busts in 2022: Supportive swimsuits from M&S, John Lewis, Bravissimo & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Summer is just around the corner, and with that comes summer holidays. For those planning a getaway, whether it's to a sunny resort further afield, a wellness break, a staycation, or a long spa weekend, taking a swimsuit is always the first thing to pack.

Finding the best swimsuit can be difficult, as some prefer simple designs, high rise cut, high neck or halterneck. But one of the most important requirements is the support your swimsuit offers, and designs with comfortable, but adequate support for larger busts is a popular, and fundamental, need to be met.

High street stores, including M&S and John Lewis, have flattering, but practical swimsuits for those with larger busts, while Bravissimo and Pour Moi are also popular shopping retailers to stock up on your swimmers. Triumph, Seafolly and Boux Avenue also cater for those with a fuller chest but offer stylish bikinis instead of one-pieces.

John Lewis big bust swimwear options

John Lewis covers all fashion items, homeware accessories, and so much more. What we love is that they stock a variety of brands, including Seafolly, Fantasie, Boden and many more, which means there are plenty of styles and shapes to suit all body sizes, including those with fuller busts.

Fantasie Ottawa Twist Front Swimsuit, £78, John Lewis

M&S big bust swimwear options

M&S is another firm favourite when shopping for trusted swimwear, and underwear, for all body types. From bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits, M&S has it all.

Whether you are recovering from surgery, are post-partum, or are looking for a one-piece with extra support, the Post Surgery design, which has tummy control, as well as extra support for the bust is ideal.

Post Surgery Tummy Control Padded Swimsuit, £32.50, M&S

Panache big bust swimwear options

We mentioned before how much we love John Lewis, as they stock a variety of brands, and one, in particular, is Panache.

Panache has a variety of swimsuits catering for those with fuller busts, and they are super stylish too, with colourful prints, so you can look super stylish and feel a million dollars relaxing poolside.

Panache Kira Active Swimsuit, £56, John Lewis

Pour Moi big bust swimwear options

Pour Moi is a popular shopping destination for those looking for supportive underwear and swimwear, whether that be a two-piece set or a swimsuit.

The brand has designs with full robust support, underwire, as well as stomach control, halterneck, plunge neck, or high rise designs to provide coverage, so the options are endless.

South Beach Control Swimsuit, £40, Pour Moi

Bravissimo big bust swimwear options

When it comes to shopping for designs to suit those with a fuller bust, Bravissimo is the go-to.

The brand caters for those with a chest size up to 40 J in some designs, so every shopper will feel comfortable and supported, and not at risk of any sudden nip slips on the beach this summer.

Whitsunday Swimsuit, £52, Bravissimo

Lands End big bust swimwear options

Land's End is often associated with outdoor wear, and while they offer classic swimwear options, they also have a selection of other bold designs and swimsuits with a little extra something for you to feel stylish on your holiday.

Women's Wrap Front Slender Swimsuit, £86.67 (Was £130), Lands End

Boohoo big bust swimwear options

Boohoo has an impressive selection of clothes, and swimwear, as well as lingerie, for those with fuller busts, or plus size, as well as petite shoppers with a larger chest.

From classic designs to quirky prints, Boohoo is inclusive of all body types, and super affordable too.

Plus Chain Print Swimsuit, £20 (Was £25), Boohoo

ASOS big bust swimwear options

ASOS is another retailer we flock to when shopping for a holiday, whether it's a city break or a longer vacation.

The online store caters for every shopper's needs, and even stocks a wide range of stunning swimsuits, and two pieces to suit those with a larger bust.

Ivory Rose Fuller Bust underwire swimsuit in black polka dot, £24, ASOS

