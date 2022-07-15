Alex Jones looks gorgeous in fruity dress with belted waist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones has been wearing the brightest summer ensembles in recent weeks, and on Thursday night The One Show star debuted a gorgeous dress featuring a very surprising print.

When the 45-year-old posed with former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffat and fellow Welsh presenter Owain Wyn Evans after filming The One Show, all eyes were on Alex's bold lemon printed dress. The sweetheart neckline, matching waist belt and fit and flare style of the skirt gave the look a fun vintage twist.

Alex wore her hair in large, loose waves and her dark smokey eye makeup really offset the sweet girlish look of the outfit perfectly.

Alex's lemon printed dress is summer perfection

When fellow presenter Owain posted a photo of the group on Instagram, fans couldn't get over Alex's dress. One wrote: "Oh @alexjonesthomson, where's the dress from I, love that, it's lush!"

This isn't the first gorgeous lemon-printed dress that we have seen this week. Earlier that day, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden wore a full-skirted, lemon-printed white dress to Clarence House to meet with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Amanda rocked lemon print on the same day

Just like Alex, Amanda, 51, also styled her hair in waves with a nude lip and dark eyeshadow as she enjoyed the 160th Anniversary party of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Prince Charles and Camilla's picturesque garden.

If you love these ladies' lemon print dresses then you are in luck, we have found two brilliant styles for you to get the look.

Our high street picks from M&S and New Look are a fraction of the price of Amanda's Suzannah London dress – hurry though as these figure-flattering dresses are selling fast!

Alexis midi dress, £49, M&S

Ruched printed dress, £27, New Look

Two weeks ago, Alex rocked a vibrant orange check two-piece suit in an Instagram post. Knowing that her fashion fans would want to know where is was from, she captioned the post: "The suit on the hobbit in the middle is @nobodyschild." We've checked and the suit is still in stock!

