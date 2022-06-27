Louise Redknapp stuns fans in bejewelled mini dress - see sentimental video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp moved fans to tears on Sunday evening when she reposted a video of herself singing whilst wearing a very special bejewelled mini dress.

The former Eternal singer shared a throwback video of herself from October 2020 singing a reworked version of Janet Jackson's hit song 'Together Again', dedicated to her friend, TV presenter Caroline Flack. The singer's black dress twinkled with little gemstones as she sang the sweet lyrics which included: "Everywhere I go, every smile I see, I know you are there smiling back at me."

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's tribute to the late Caroline Flack

The video of Louise's emotional moment in her floaty, semi-sheer mini dress led to her being inundated with love from thousands of fans and celebrity well-wishers.

Louise's memorable moment

The mum-of-two used her fan platform to make an announcement with a caption which read: "I've been working on a very special new version of this incredibly special song ready for @flackstock next month! Can't wait to share it with you all xxx."

'Flackstock', which takes place next month, is described as an "an intimate festival to celebrate Caroline Flack's life. With comedy, dance and music." The event has partnered with the charities Mind, the Samaritans and many more.

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, who is due to perform at Flackstock, replied to Louise's post saying: "Love it!!! She is dancing," while TV presenter Kate Thornton added: "This is lovely Lou," and a third fan said: "Beautiful. This song means so much to me."

Stars Janet Jackson and Louise Redknapp

The singer concluded the post with a heartfelt dedication to her friend, Caroline: "Just for you my girl," with a red love heart emoji.

Louise's took to the stage

