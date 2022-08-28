Heidi Klum shows off never-ending legs in stunning summer update The star took to social media

Heidi Klum was a vision on Sunday when she shared the most incredible summer update showing off her never-ending legs.

The America's Got Talent judge, 49, stepped out in a gorgeous long-sleeve white lace dress. The gorgeous ensemble featured a sharp collar and was styled with the top few buttons undone. The blonde beauty accessorized her summer look with a small shoulder bag and a pair of heels featuring an ankle strap.

The star also added sunglasses to her stylish outfit. Captioning the photo, she simply added a selection of summery emojis.

It was recently discovered that the former Victoria's Secret model opened up about the brand due to the new Hulu documentary about the brand Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons.

The star looked sensational

The documentary, by journalist-turned-director Matt Tyrnauer, "shines a critical light on the rise and fall of Victoria's Secret under Leslie 'Les' Wexner," particularly his ties to disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was once his financial advisor.

When asked about the company's dark history and allegations of sexual misconduct while on the Just for Variety podcast, she admitted: "Hearing all these stories pop up to me is mind-blowing when they accuse different people of different things."

She revealed that she watched the first episode of the Hulu documentary, however her reaction was: "I'm like, 'My gosh, did this really happen?' I don't know."

Heidi was 25-years-old when she joined the Angels

The AGT judge explained: "So I was always waiting to get more insight, but… it never came. So I never continued watching it."

She said: "They asked me if I wanted to be part of it," to which she answered: "And I was like, 'If you're looking for a negative story, you're barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there.'"

Heidi only worked for Victoria's Secret from 1998 to 2001, however she described her time with them as "the best time ever."

