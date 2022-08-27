Sofia Vergara rocks figure-hugging double denim - and her shoes!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara looked sensational on Friday as she stepped out in the most fabulous double-denim outfit featuring a pair of figure-hugging ankle grazers.

The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram Stories to showcase the stylish ensemble which, as well as the cropped Walmart jeans, was comprised of a long-sleeved denim shirt. Sofia wore the chic look to record Howie Mandel's podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off AGT finale outfits

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Thank u for having me in your podcast @howiemandel @jackelynschultz." She paired the fabulous denim pieces with the most stunning pair of sky-high leopard print wedges.

To accessorise her look she added a stylish belt in the same animal print as her vibrant shoes. As for her hair, she wore her brunette tresses cascading down in long natural waves and added a black handbag.

Sofia appeared on Howie Mandel's podcast

Sofia had fans delighted last weekend when she shared a behind-the-scenes look into her latest Modern Family reunion.

Fans of the hit sitcom were in for a treat when they got to see most of its beloved cast reunite for the most special of reasons, none other than Sarah Hyland's wedding.

The actress looked so beautiful

The actress, who played Haley on the show, got married after a three-year engagement to Wells Adams who is a beloved fixture of the Bachelor Nation community.

In one of the dazzling snaps from the special day, Sofia wrote: "#sarahandwells wedding," with four red love heart emojis. In the photo, the mother-of-one could be seen snuggling up with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and Nolan Gould, 23, as they posed for a black-and-white photo booth picture.

Sofia reuinted with her Modern Family co-stars

Hilariously, Jesse replied: "Everyone looks terrible or is hidden except you and Justin. I wish you two a long happy life together."

One fan wrote: "Love the picture." A second added: "I LOVE YOU GUYS."

