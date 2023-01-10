Zara Tindall causes a stir in skinny jeans and £41k accessory Zara and Mike Tindall are soaking up the sunshine down under

Zara Tindall may have mastered the art of elegant occasionwear, but the sporty royal is also an expert at channelling her style on off-duty days.

Looking cool and casual on Tuesday, the wife of Mike Tindall continued her Australian vacation with her husband in Surfer's Paradise on Australia's Gold Coast to attend the 2023 Magic Millions Barrier Draw. Photographs published in the MailOnline show the royal rocking white skinny jeans and a 'Magic Millions' logo polo shirt in a Baywatch-red hue.

The blonde beauty slipped into a pair of 'Campo Suede-Trimmed' leather trainers from royal-favourite brand Veja to complete her look.

It was all in the accessories for the trendy mother-of-three, who amped up her casual ensemble with Tommy Limited Edition sunglasses in 'Mellow Yellow' from AM Eyewear, as well as her £41,000 'Yacht-Master' Rolex watch in 'Everose Gold'.

Zara cut a casual figure in skinny jeans and trainers

Zara teased her blonde locks into a sleek low bun worn under a branded baseball cap, while Mike looked equally relaxed in cream shorts and a linen blend oversized shirt in a grey-blue hue.

"The things I’d do for that watch…" one royal fan commented on Instagram, while another gushed: "Loving Zara’s outfits lately, she's jumped high in the wardrobe stakes."

Later in the day, Zara proved her Olympian status by switching up her trainers for brown leather riding boots to take part in a coastal horseriding event.

Zara rode on horseback as part of the Magic Millions draw

The 41-year-old royal is proud to embrace her equestrian roots, and left fans swooning on Saturday when stepping out in Queensland with her husband Mike to attend one of Australia's most renowned race days, Magic Millions - an organisation of which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors.

Zara looked beautiful in an azure blue dress on Saturday

Dressing for the sunshine on Australia's Gold Coast, the daughter of Princess Anne looked positively radiant in an azure-hued puff-sleeved midi dress from Rebecca Vallance.

Complete with a statement button-down design, an elegant broderie anglaise hemline and a belted waist, Zara was a modern Cinderella in the beautiful blue ensemble.

As well as appearing dressed to the nines, Zara also took part in the tournament, swapping her glamorous ensemble for jodhpurs and a riding hat later in the day - is there anything she can't do?

