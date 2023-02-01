Call the Midwife's Helen George sends fans wild with ultra-glamorous new photo The Call the Midwife star is famed for playing Nurse Trixie Franklin

Helen George caused a stir on Wednesday when she shared a brand new picture of herself, looking absolutely gorgeous.

The 38-year-old, who stars in the hit BBC drama Call the Midwife, was dressed to the nines in a short black off-the-shoulder number, complete with a feathered neckline.

With her newly-dyed brunette tresses left loose in luscious waves, Helen accentuated her pretty facial features with bronzer, pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, lashings of mascara and a glossy pink lip.

She added a black-heart emoji, and tagged makeup artist Cassie Steward. Fans and celebrity friends alike went into overdrive after seeing the post, with Catherine Tyldesley writing: "Sooooooo there for this look!"

One follower said: "Brunette really makes those eyes pop." Another added: "Stunning, I prefer this look so much." One other post read: "Looks great as always but, for me, blonder is more you!"

The actress is currently appearing on our TV screens as her role of Nurse Trixie Franklin, but in a recent interview with the Daily Mail Weekend Magazine, Helen revealed exactly what she loves to watch on TV when Call the Midwife isn't on.

Helen looked amazing in her Instagram photo

Helen confessed that as well as the very popular series, The White Lotus, she is very taken with royals and an avid fan of The Crown.

She said: "On TV at the moment I'm watching White Lotus and The Crown, but of course, I should be telling you all to watch Call the Midwife."

The royal confession came just after the star made a rare comment about her adorable daughter Lark. Talking to The Guardian, the star said: "Last week, when my daughter Lark, who is one and has just learned to kiss, gave me a kiss on my lips to wake me up."

As well as little Lark, Helen shares her oldest daughter Wren, five, with her husband and fellow Call the Midwife star, Jack Ashton. The couple met when filming the BBC series in South Africa in 2016.

