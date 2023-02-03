Helen George sizzles in daring new look for fun night out The Call the Midwife actress is going on tour…

Helen George is no stranger to a racy look and on Thursday night, she revealed what may come to be her most sizzling look yet as she headed out on a glamorous press night.

The Call the Midwife star, 38, was spotted stepping out for the evening in a slinky black mini dress that featured ravishing ruched sleeves. She paired the flirty dress the with sheer tights and sultry black leather knee-high boots.

WATCH: Helen George debuts stunning new brunette hair

Loading the player...

Completing the look, she added lashings of vibrant red lipstick and wore her newly-transformed brunette tresses down in playful waves as she watched a performance of Sweet Magnolias, at the Richmond theatre.

Helen looked gorgeous

The star, who attended the show to support her Call the Midwife co-star, Laura Main, shared a sweet photo from the evening along with a message for her friend, which read: "So much fun seeing this one shine @lauramain1 @sweetmagnolia."

Fans went wild for the actress's stand-out ensemble and took to the comments with messages for the star.

TRENDING NOW: Victoria Beckham thrills daughter Harper as she ditches strict diet of 25 years

One fan penned: "@helenrgeorge looks absolutely stunning," next to a heart eyes emoji, whilst a second added: "Beautiful @helenrgeorge," alongside to red love heart emojis.

The star will be taking to the stage this month!

Helen was joined by a slew of stars including Bonnie Langford, Samantha Womack and Michelle Collins for the exciting outing.

It won't be long before the brunette beauty will be heading on tour herself with the King and I, which kicks off later this month. Helen has already teased fans with glimpses of the array of stunning costumes she will wear as her character Anna Lewonnes.

HELEN FAMILY: Call the Midwife star Helen George enjoys rare family day out with daughters - see photos

ICYMI: Call the Midwife star Helen George comments on kissing co-star - 'the most unsexy thing'

Talking about the role with Alex Jones on the One Show, she revealed: "I've been really lucky with it, it's such a classic musical as well and a role I never thought I'd have the opportunity to play. The dress weighs 40 pounds!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.