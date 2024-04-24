Shania Twain mesmerizes in sheer mini dress and fishnet tights as she looks to new chapter

Shania Twain has a fantastic sense of style and fans adore seeing what she'll step out in next whenever she's performing on stage.

The award-winning singer took her followers on social media on a trip down memory lane at the start of the week, as she posted a selection of pictures of herself from recent shows, including a snapshot of her dressed in a stylish sheer blue mini dress with intricate draping, that was teamed with a pair of fishnets and thigh-high boots.

In the caption, she wrote: "All the hits! Can't wait to be back in Vegas next month!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look amazing as ever!" while another wrote: "Shania you look so beautiful." A third added: "I'm counting down the days to see you!"

Shania is having the time of her life right now, and has a lot to celebrate. She will be returning to Las Vegas on May 10, and has been performing in between across the United States.

She recently opened up about feeling positive about this chapter of her life during an interview with Haute Living.

She said that she was currently in her "making the most of life" era. The star's outfits are always a talking point at shows, and Shania has promised that her upcoming residency will feature the most show-stopping looks yet.

© Mike Coppola Shania Twain has a fabulous sense of style

She told the publication: " “I'm definitely going to focus on fashion for the upcoming shows. It will be a different wardrobe than anyone has ever seen, but it's also an entirely different show from anything I've done before. It's going to be more athletic, more dynamic in terms of the talent on stage. It's going to feel more energized than ever."

Shania's hair is also something that has been captivating fans, as in recent years she's been rocking a number of colorful wigs during her performances, in particular a candy floss pink one.

The award-winning singer loves to experiment with her style

"It's funny — the reason that I even experimented with [the pink] was because I'm going grey. And now I'm thinking that when I'm entirely grey, maybe I should just dye my hair at that point and rock the pink," she revealed.

On the tour with her every step of the way will be Shania's doting husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. The couple have been married for 13 years, and are as much in love now as they were when they met.

© Getty Images The singer can't wait to get back on stage

The couple have an extraordinary love story too, having first got together in 2010 after the Shania's divorce from her first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, who had an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife, Marie-Anne.

The happy couple eventually married in 2011, and Frédéric even helped raise Shania's son Eja from her marriage.to Mutt.

© Instagram Shania promises even more daring outfits at her upcoming Las Vegas residency

While the singer's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, she previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

"It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said. Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still together, but have kept out of the spotlight.

