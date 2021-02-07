Jill Biden shares rare glimpse inside family living room in the White House – with homely touches The First Lady of the United States has made the White House home

Jill Biden has shared an incredible look inside her family's living area at the White House in a new video posted on Instagram over the weekend.

The First Lady of the United States featured in a video with her beloved rescue dogs Champ and Major, to encourage everyone to wear a mask while outside – even when walking a dog – in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the footage, Jill sat on a cream chair in front of a roaring fire, giving the room a cosy feel. Joe Biden's wife later got down on the floor to play with Champ and Major inside the huge living space.

The green-and-white themed room also had fresh flowers which looked stylish placed against the wooden furniture.

Joe and Jill moved into the iconic building on 20 January after Joe was sworn in as president on inauguration day, along with his Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jill Biden shared a glimpse inside the living room at the White House

The pair are no strangers to the White House, having spent a lot of time there during the eight years Barack Obama was President, where Joe acted as Vice President.

In fact, Joe and Jill have remained close with Barack and Michelle Obama, and last week, the mother-of-two revealed that she had received a box of fresh vegetables from Jill as a surprise gift, which were from the White House kitchen.

Michelle and Jill became close during Barack's presidency and Michelle even called Jill her "favourite person".

The FLOTUS with her beloved dogs Major and Champ

Jill has been by Joe's side throughout his incredible journey to becoming President.

The pair have been married for 43 years, tying the knot in 1977 in New York City. The famous couple first met after being set up on a blind date by Joe's brother Frank, but she wasn't smitten straight away, telling the New York Times: "The guys I had dated had bell bottoms and clogs.

"When Joe showed up at my door, I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers and I thought: 'Thank God it’s only one date.'"

Jill and Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

Together, Joe and Jill share daughter Ashley, who was born in 1981, while Jill is also step-mum to Joe's son Hunter from a previous relationship, and was also Joe's late son Beau's step-mum.

