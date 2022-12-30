Princess Eugenie's best Vivienne Westwood dresses will rock your world

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We were very saddened to hear the news that one of the world's most famous fashion designers, Vivienne Westwood, died age 81 on Thursday.

READ: Dame Vivienne Westwood: We look back at the iconic punk fashion designer's incredible career

The iconic figure in fashion had an enormous following due to her directional designs and that includes the royal family. Princess Eugenie wore many of the designer's gowns, and in celebration of her life, we have rounded up the best Vivenne Westwood frocks worn by Prince Andrew's daughter through the years.

WATCH: Vivienne Westwood Red Autumn/Winter Collection

Loading the player...

Which one is your favourite?

MORE: 10 Vivienne Westwood buys that will revolutionise your wardrobe

We'll start with this instantly recognisable blue outfit the mother-of-one wore to the Prince and Princess of Wales wedding in 2011.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the royal wedding in 2011

The princess chose a blue and green Vivienne Westwood two piece that featured a jacket style top and a bombastic skirt. We loved the voluminous taffeta underlay and the asymmetrical hem which she teamed with a contracting hat from royal milliner Philip Treacy. Perfection!

Princess Eugenie looked incredible in this Vivienne Westwood black dress in 2011

A day before William and Kate's wedding, the royal family attended a gala pre-wedding dinner held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park for the couple, and Eugenie looked nothing short of sensational in this dazzling black Vivienne Westwood dress. We love the corseted neckline which showed off the royal's tiny waist and gave her an incredible shape. We are totally coveting the corsage detail at the strap, too.

2016 saw Princess Eugenie wear this show-stopping red dress by Vivienne Westwood

Back in 2016, Princess Beatrice's younger sister attended the UNAIDS Gala at the Design Miami Basel in Switzerland. Choosing this tomato red style by VW, it was a true show-stopper and made the raven-haired princess stand out from the crowd. Adore!

The two met in 2008

The royal even met the designer backstage at one of her fashion shows in 2008! How fabulous.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker just stepped out in a wedding dress – and wow

Vivienne rose to fame in the 1970s and helped to pioneer the punk and new wave fashion trends that dominated the decade alongside her then-partner Malcolm McLaren.

Vivienne at Buckingham Palace in 1992

She memorably wore a now-famous outfit when she met the Queen in 1992. Vivienne attempted to show off her striking look, but revealed underneath her sheer tights instead!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.