Faith Hill apologises for daughter's words in family video as you've never seen them before

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents to three grown-up daughters, and their firstborn, Gracie McGraw, celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday.

To mark the special occasion, Faith posted a hilarious throwback video from one of her family's themed dinner nights - which can be watched in the clip below.

In the footage, Faith and Tim's daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey are all seen dressed up as characters from The Great, while sitting around the family's banquet style dining table at their home in Nashville.

Gracie in particular got really into character, and Faith even asked fans to forgive her daughter's language in the caption!

After wishing her daughter many happy returns, she added: "Forgive the language….the clip is from one of our themed dinners that we have during the holidays. This night was “The Great”, a show that all of us love."

Faith went on to explain: "Audrey is wearing the red dress I wore when Tim and I performed The Rest of Our Life on the CMAs in 2017, so that’s why she didn’t want any cake to get on the dress."

© Instagram Tim McGraw shared a cute photo of Gracie as a toddler to mark her birthday

Gracie's dad also marked his daughter's birthday in his own way on social media. Tim took to Instagram to share a number of throwback photos of Gracie over the years, alongside a heartfelt message.

He wrote: "Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie!!! You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is. You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have be become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

It's been an exciting time for Gracie, who had a starring role on Broadway just a day before turning 26. The aspiring performer was singing in the sold-out Broadway Sings Queens - and it's safe to say she was a hit with the audience.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw turned 26 on May 5

Gracie moved to New York City last year to pursue her dreams as a Broadway star, and she's doing incredibly well. She has starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media.

Gracie also regularly shares videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson. Her younger sister Audrey also lives in the city, while middle sister Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to visit.

The siblings grew up in Nashville, and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children.

