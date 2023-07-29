Emma Roberts channels Pretty Woman in red-hot outfit Julia Roberts would be proud of

Emma Roberts looked radiant in red for her latest outing and her stunning ensemble would do her aunt Julia Roberts proud.

The actress, 32, wowed in a bright-colored two-piece consisting of a cropped, figure-hugging top and a flowing, floor-length skirt in the same hue to attend Ralph Lauren's intimate dinner with Net-a-porter.

While the style was different, the hot-red color was reminiscent of Julia's memorably bardot chiffon gown in the movie Pretty Woman.

Emma shared a snapshot on Instagram and captioned the image: "I was just told about tomato girl summer," and fans couldn't wait to share their thoughts on her appearance. "Red color for win," wrote one, as a second added: "Red suits you," and a third commented: "The most gorgeous woman ever."

It's not the first time Emma has seemingly paid homage to Julia's character from the 1990-cult-classic movie.

© Kirk McKoy Julia Roberts famously wore this red dress for Pretty Woman

At the start of the year, she was spotted in SoHo, New York on her way to the Maybe I Do screening in a red off-the-shoulder dress.Ironically, that movie starred Richard Gere, Julia's co-star in Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride.

Talking of the collaboration with People at the time, she said: "It's not something we talked about, but I was so excited to work with him because Runaway Bride is one of my favorite movies that they did."

© Photo: Getty Images Julia and Emma are close

Richard also praised Emma for playing a difficult character so well. "Obviously I loved working with her aunt, but she's her own person. She has her own career and does things her own way," he said of his costar.

"She has one of the most difficult roles, the straight and narrow among the crazy adults. I think she did great."

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Emma looks so much like her aunt Julia

Emma and Julia, 55, are incredibly close and back in 2013, the Oscar-winner opened up about her relationship with her niece during an interview with Los Angeles Times.

The mother-of-three said: "When Emma comes to stay with us, I always think, 'Please let her be the same,' and she is still the same magical girl she used to be."

© Getty Images Julia continues to wow in Hollywood

Julia added: "I think so much of it has to do with your intentions in taking on a business like this. If you have a pure view of what you want to accomplish, I think you can maintain your sense of self."