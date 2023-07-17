Julia Roberts generally prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to social media, but the Notting Hill actress did share a rare glimpse into her friendship with her stylist and "twin" Elizabeth Stewart recently.

Posting on her Instagram to her 11 million plus followers, Julia, 55, paid tribute to her stylist in honor of her birthday with a video and a sweet accompanying message. In the short clip, Julia and Elizabeth could be seen having fun and laughing on the set of a photoshoot as the pair switched roles with Julia using a lint roller on the stylist.

The Academy Award-winner wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday @elizabethstewart1 You are a Wonder Woman I will lint roll you any time, any place. Love you Twin!" complete with a series of emojis including a birthday cake and a love heart.

Elizabeth was quick to comment back on the sweet post, writing: "Love you!!!! The good twin!!!" following by heart-faced emoji.

Elizabeth is a stylist to the stars and has built up quite the career. The A-List fashionista has over 500,000 followers on Instagram where she shared multiple snaps and videos of her work. More recently, she shared a selfie of her alongside Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried as they filmed a Lancome campaign in the Louvre, Paris.

"That time @mingey @lancomeofficial and Amanda's knitting took over the #Louvre @genevieveherr @renatocampora @jordan_grossman were there too! Earrings by @defaience," she captioned the image. Other big names Elizabeth has worked with include Jessica Chastain, Calista Flockhart and Cate Blanchett.

Meanwhile, Julia's post on Instagram gave fans a rare insight into her friendships and personal life away from her career – which she tends to keep relatively private. However, earlier this month, the star did post a gorgeous photo of her and her husband, Daniel Moder, sharing a kiss in a post to mark their 21st wedding anniversary.

The pair, who married on July 4 2002, and share three children together, were seen in an embrace in the snap as Julia wrote in the caption: "21 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout."

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder

Julia and 54-year-old Danny, who works as a cinematographer, share twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 18, and 16-year-old Henry. They met in 2002 on the set of The Mexican when both parties were in relationships with other people. At the time, Julia was dating Benjamin Brtt while Daniel was married to the makeup artist Vera Steimberg.

Given they both work in the film industry, Julia and Daniel, known as Danny, have their own techniques about keeping their romance alive while spending time apart. Previously speaking to Jane Pauley, Julia revealed that the pair write letters to each other.

Julia has a long-running career in film

"It's something Danny and I have always done," she said. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'"

She continued: "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."