Jessica Simpson shows off toned legs in slinky leather mini dress

Jessica Simpson is in her 60s era! The singer shared a fun new reel on Instagram with fans that showed the mom-of-three in a soft leather mini mod dress, platform heels and a bright rainbow-colored jacket.

"Coat of many colors," she captioned her post, referencing the Dolly Parton song of the same title.

The reel, which you can watch below, featured several pictures of Jess sitting in what appeared to be the recording studio, posing for the pictures and showing off her toned legs by extending her legs in front of her to show off the short length of the square-neck mod dress and the camel-colored platform boots.

Watch as Jessica Simpson wows in slinky leather mini dress

In another, she was caught walking down the corridor, revealing the jacket to be made up of various multi-colored diamond-shaped pieces of fabric and sewn together.

"Gorgeous!! Love this! Reminds me of your cute shawl days!!" commented one follower as another suggested Jessica and Dolly "should do a collab".

"Lookin like a 60s babe," read another comment.

© Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson shows off her toned legs

Jessica found fame in the early 2000s as a pop star and has since gone on to become a successful fashion designer. She is also a mom to three, welcoming daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, five, and son Ace, 11, with husband Eric Johnson.

The family all support one another, and earlier in the year Jessica took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the girls watching Ace play basketball.

© Instagram Jessica with her daughters Maxwell Drew and Birdie Mae, who she shares with husband Eric Johnson

The Open Book author posted a sweet selfie featuring her mini-me daughters Maxwell and Birdie, who appear cuddled up next to their mom as they watched Ace's game from the bleachers.

"Cheerin' for Ace with his sisters from the sidelines," Jessica wrote in her caption along with a string of basketball emojis.

Ace prefers to stay out of the spotlight, according to Jessica, but Maxwell and Birdie both often appear on the 44-year-old's social media pages.

© Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson (right) poses for selfie with sister Ashlee with both wearing mini top hats

Jessica is also close with her sister, Ashlee, who turned 40 earlier in October. The couple looked almost identical in a black and white selfie which showed them pouting for the camera as they wore miniature birthday hats.

Jessica commemorated the special occasion by penning an adoring message to her younger sister on the special day, writing: "Happy 20+20 Birthday ASHLEE…my forever best friend, life long companion and sister soulmate."